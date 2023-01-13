The global car care products market is projected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 and reach USD 4.8 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 1.9%

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Car Care Products Market by Product Type, Application, Consumption, Solvent, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794567/?utm_source=GNW

The water-based solvent segment is expected to have the fastest growth due to pricing efficiency and also stands to clear all regulations on chemicals and environmental rules for a car care product. DIFM (Do It For Me) segment is expected to have the biggest market share in the global car care products market by distribution channel.



Globally, the Interior segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The interior segment includes car care products such as foam-based, or water-based solvent interior trim as well as exterior cleaners.The demand for these products is increasing due to their capability to clean trim parts and keep the interiors of a car new.



Hence, the increasing consumer preferences for car interior detailing and cleaning are driving the growth of the interior segment.



Water based car care products is projected to be the fastest-growing market

The water based segment is expected to see the fastest growth and is expected to have the largest market share.Due to their cost advantage over foam based they are more preferred for general purpose car cleaning whereas foam based are used for more specific cleaning applications.



Also with increasing environmental regulations the water based car care products are more eco friendly than foam based products which can polluted water bodies etc. Hence water based products are expected to see growth during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market

Asia pacific is the fastest growing market for car care product.This is due to increasing vehicle production, increasing market for use cars and increasing disposable income has aided largely into this positive trends in this region.



The demand for car care products in interior applications is high due to increasing preference for interior car care products to maintain aesthetics of interior parts and increasing demand for anti-microbial interior car care products in Asia Pacific. Thus, the interior segment in Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and strategy directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company Type: OEMs –90%, and Tier 2 – 10%

• By Designation: C Level - 50%, D Level- 30%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America - 55%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Europe – 20%

Tetrosyl (UK), Illinois Tool Works (US), 3M (US), Sonax Gmbh (Germany), and Wurth Group (Germany) are the leading providers of car care products in the global market.



Research Coverage:

The study segments the car care products market and forecasts the market size based on product type (Cleaning and caring, polishing and waxing, sealing glaze and coating and others), by application (interior, exterior), by vehicle type(passenger car, commercial vehicle), by consumption(Auto beauty shops, service centers and garages, individual sources), by distribution channel (DIY, DIFM), by solvent (water-based, foam-based), and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the major car care product manufacturers in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall car care products market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

