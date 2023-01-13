TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, in a press release to be issued by 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss its financial results. The press release and a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru.



About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail investor.relations@transunion.com

Telephone 312-985-2860