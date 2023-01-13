The global biostimulants market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 11.8 %

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient, Mode of Application, Form, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773306/?utm_source=GNW

Biostimulants can be applied in several ways, of which foliar spray is the most widely accepted application mode across the globe. However, nanoencapsulation technology and application advantages associated with seed treatment have been gaining importance in recent times for biostimulants across the globe.

Conventional farming has been heavily criticized for causing biodiversity loss, soil erosion, and increased water pollution due to the rampant usage of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.Organic farming is widely considered a far more sustainable alternative when it comes to food production.



The lack of pesticides and a wider variety of plants enhances biodiversity, improves soil quality, and reduces fertilizer or pesticide run-off pollution.Some major adopters of organic farming include Australia, Argentina, China, and Spain.



To produce organic food products, different methods are adopted selection of pest-resistant varieties, suitable rotations, green manure, balanced fertilization, usage of humic-based biostimulants, early planting, mulching, cultural, mechanical & biological control measures, and disturbance in pest life cycles is the basis of pest management programs, which is used in organic farming. Biostimulants find an important usage in organic agriculture revolution.



Key players in the biostimulants market include BASF SE (Germany), UPL (India), Valagro S.p.A (Italy), Gowan Group (US), FMC Corporation (US), ILSA S.p.A (Italy), Rallis India Limited (India), Haifa Group (Israel), Adama Ltd. (Israel), Biovert-Manvert (Spain), Koppert (Netherlands), Trade Corporation International (Spain), and AgriTecno (Spain).



Europe is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021 with a CAGR of 11.5%.

According to the European Environment Agency, the agricultural sector occupies a significant share of the land in Europe.Small farms characterize Europe with intensified farming systems and the cultivation of various crops.



The strong agricultural sector of the region makes it one of the leading consumers of biostimulants.



The key players in the European biostimulants market include BASF SE (Germany), Valagro S.p.A. (Italy), Biovert S.L (Spain), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Tradecorp International (Spain), and AgriTecno (Spain). The European markets have a basic or minimal regulatory framework for biostimulant products. Due to this, numerous start-ups are emerging in the market, especially in Spain and Italy. However, according to a primary insight, the region will soon establish a proper regulatory framework to ensure the best products are provided in the markets.



According to many industry experts, adopting biostimulants is quite high in Spain.As a result, the country dominates the European biostimulants market.



The country also has many biostimulant manufacturers, including players headquartered in Spain.For instance, Atlantica, Biovert, and Daymsa have headquarters in Spain, whereas Isagro, Valagaro, Tradecorp, and Koppert have a presence through their subsidiaries.



On the other hand, the biostimulants market in Germany has high potential as its government is focusing on increasing the organic produce in the country along with increasing the share of organic agricultural area in the total agricultural land.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The agriculture industry in Asia, particularly in Southeast Asian countries, has witnessed effective transformation due to various technological advancements.This has resulted in the adoption of intensive agricultural practices and has led to a decrease in the soil’s nutrient levels.



To revitalize the soil, the use of inoculants and biostimulants has been recommended by the agricultural authorities in various countries of Asia. Biostimulants enhance the physiological activities of the seed for early emergence and optimum crop development at later stages under various climatic and agronomic conditions in the region.

In the coming years, farmers will experience more difficulty in terms of environmental degradation and climatic changes unless they realize the importance of using such products that can significantly contribute to sustainable agriculture practices.The key countries studied in this region include Australia, China, Japan, Indonesia, and India.



These countries utilize biostimulants for important agricultural commodities, such as cotton, sugarcane, fruits & vegetables, and cereals.



Biostimulants are being used to improve yield and quality of fruits and vegetables

The steady growth of the production of fruits & vegetables is expected to strengthen the demand for biostimulants.In a COVID-19 scenario, agrarian economies, such as India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, where agriculture accounts for about 12–16% of GDP, have been affected the most.



The agricultural commodity markets were stressed by the lag between the trading and physical delivery prices of agricultural produce.To mitigate the risks to agriculture, the governments have launched relief schemes and packages for the benefit of small farmers.



With the reopening of many global markets, the sector is rapidly resuming production.



