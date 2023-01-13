Castellum, Inc. Announces Alan R. Lynn to Join Advisory Board

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE American: CTM) announces Alan “Al” Lynn has joined the Company’s Advisory Board. Castellum’s Advisory Board seats experienced business leaders and senior cybersecurity / information technology (IT) executives with business, government, and technical expertise useful in fostering the growth of the Company.



“Al is an incredible addition to the Castellum Advisory Board,” said Mark Fuller, CEO of Castellum. “Al brings experience in technology innovation in a Fortune 50 company that opened new markets and expanded relationships with existing customers. He will work closely with senior management as we refine our strategic plan related to cyber and technology.”

Al Lynn most recently worked at Cisco Systems where he was the Vice President of Engineering for Cisco’s Emerging Technology and Incubations Group creating new inventions in software and hardware. Al retired as a US Army Lieutenant General with a distinguished military career with highlights that include serving as the Director of DISA, Commander JFHQ-DODIN for CYBERCOM, Commander of NETCOM , and Commander of SIGCoE and US Army Ft. Gordon along with experiences spanning the cyber and electronic warfare battlefields.

Al received his BA from California University of Pennsylvania and his master’s degree from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces .

