The global private LTE market size is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2022 to USD 8.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6%

Mobile Core Network segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

A mobile core network is an important element of the private LTE infrastructure.It has a complex architecture on the enterprise’s data centers, the edge, or the cloud.



In the network-in-box concept, this network is a part of eNodeB.EPC is a familiar name in the mobile core network.



Currently, virtualized EPC has been pervasive across enterprises. All the greenfield deployment of private LTE networks has witnessed the implementation of cloud-based driving the segment



Unlicensed segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

3GPP has industrialized a new approach with LTE License Assisted Access (LAA) to enable access to LTE-U in the 5GHz Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM) band. Globally, a substantial amount of unlicensed spectrum available in the ISM band can be used across a wide range of applications. Enterprises can design, develop, and operate private LTE networks in unlicensed bands. For instance, MulteFire, with its unlicensed band, provides optimum network coverage, improves network capacity, offers seamless mobility, and increases QoS. Apart from enterprises, telecom operators can also use unlicensed bands with carrier aggregation technology to extend their network coverage. Unlicensed bands have opened up several opportunities for enterprises, ISPs, CSPs, MSPs, MNOs, and cable operators by acting as a neutral host to support multiple business use cases.



North America region to record the highest market share in the Private LTE market in 2022

North America is expected to have the largest share in the overall private LTE market.The growth is attributed to the rising deployments of own high-speed private networks to optimize the security of business applications.



The US holds a major portion of the adoption of private LTE in this region. Also, the expansive demand for critical business applications with security, upgradeability, and scalability requirements is fueling the market growth.

Network technology providers, wireless integrators, and other players in the ecosystem are entering into partnerships to offer private LTE and 5G and CBRS Citizens Broadband Radio Services solutions to different industry verticals in North America. For instance, Athonet and BearCom partnered to offer private LTE and installations in education, healthcare, Industry 4.0, and other key industries.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific – 21%, and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%



This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the private LTE market.Key and innovative vendors in the private LTE market include Nokia( Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE(China), NEC(Japan), Aviat Networks, Samsung (South Korea) Affirmed Networks(US), Athonet (Italy), Airspan (US), ASOCS (US), Boingo Wireless (US), Casa Systems (US), Cisco (US), Comba (China), CommScope (US), Druid Software (Ireland), ExteNet Systems, Fujitsu (Japan), Lemko (US), Mavenir (US), Quortus (UK), Star Solutions (Canada), Tecore (US), Telrad Networks (Israel), Wireless Excellence (UK), Accelleran (Belgium), Altiostar (US), Amarisoft (France), Baicells Technologies (US), Celona (US), IPLOOK (Hong Kong), JMA Wireless (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Phluido (US), NetNumber (US), JI Technology (Japan), Verizon (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Future Technologies (US), Ambra Solutions (Canada), URSYS (Australia), Geoverse (US), Cradlepoint (US).



These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the private LTE market.



Research coverage

The market study covers the private LTE market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, technology, frequency band, end users, and regions.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall private LTE market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

