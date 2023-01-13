Underwater acoustic communication market size is valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to be USD 3.5 billion by 2028; growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Underwater Acoustic Communication Market by Interface Platform, Application, Communication Depth, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05297452/?utm_source=GNW



Intensifying need for reliable and secure communication in defense and homeland security

Underwater wireless communication is used by several end users, especially from the aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and homeland security segments.Reliable and secure communication is one of the major concerns for these end users.



The data collected by defense, homeland security, and other end users contain crucial information that needs to be secured throughout the communication channel so that it can be protected from intruders.



Growing demand for environmental monitoring and seafloor mapping

Acoustic sensing contains various sonar devices for seafloor mapping, submersible navigation, and underwater objects.The Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO) plan to cooperate globally to map the whole seafloor topography by the end of 2030.



The detailed charted topography of the whole ocean will aid in understanding marine geology, utilizing marine mineral and renewable energy resources, monitoring marine geohazards, and providing route surveys for underwater cables and pipelines.



Security threat in underwater communication

The security threats in underwater communications can be divided into passive and active attacks, in accordance with the actions taken by the intruders.In a passive attack, intruders simply try to obtain data, while in an active attack, they attempt to inject, alter, or delete data by introducing malicious nodes.



In either case, the concept of authenticated data access offers a high-level solution, which can prevent IoUT network both from passive data extraction and from active data injection.



The key players operating in the RF signal chain components market include few globally established players such as KONGSBERG (Norway), Sonardyne International (UK), EvoLogics GmbH (Germany), Thales (France), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), L3Harris (US), Ultra (UK), Sonardyne International (UK), EvoLogics GmbH (Germany), Moog, Inc. (US) and Nortek (Norway).



