Global Ethylene Market Report 2022: Rising Production Capacity of Ethylene Dichloride Presents Opportunities

The global ethylene demand is forecasted to reach 244.67 million tonnes in 2027, rising at a CAGR of 1.82%, for the duration spanning 2023-2027. Factors such as upsurge in sales of consumer goods, growing gardening industry, escalating rate of packaging, rising consumption of alcoholic beverages and surging urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by fluctuations in ethylene prices, hazardous effect of ethylene oxide and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends may include rising production capacity of ethylene dichloride, growing petrochemical industry and increasing demand for bio-based polyethylene.

The global ethylene market is highly focused and concentrated with the production of polyethylene. Majority of the ethylene produced is used for the development of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) due to the growing demand from various end use industries such as construction, automotive, packaging and others. Further, ethylene oxide is another major component that is derived from ethylene, which is likely to hold a significant share in the global market in coming years.

The fastest growing regional market was the U.S. due to the continuous additions of new capacity with the installation of new ethylene crackers. Further, China has emerged out as prominent region over a last decade due to significant initiatives and policies takes by Chinese government for the development of petrochemical industry. Both the regions have held significant shares and would continue to be the prominent players in the global ethylene market during the forecasted period.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global ethylene market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (The U.S., China, Middle East & North Africa, Europe and ROW) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The company profiles of leading players (ExxonMobil, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, AkzoNobel, Borealis AG, Mitsui Chemicals) are also presented in detail.

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Upsurge in the Sales of Consumer Goods

5.1.2 Growing Gardening Industry

5.1.3 Escalating Rate of Packaging

5.1.4 Rising Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages

5.1.5 Surging Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Production Capacity of Ethylene Dichloride

5.2.2 Growing Petrochemical Industry

5.2.3 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Polyethylene

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Fluctuations in Ethylene Prices

5.3.2 Hazardous Effect of Ethylene Oxide

5.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations



