Orthostatic Hypotension Market Size to Touch USD 1,422.9 Million By 2030

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthostatic Hypotension Market Size in 2021 was USD 715.2 Million, Market Value set to reach USD 1,422.9 Million growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030



Orthostatic Hypotension Market Overview

Orthostatic hypotension is a condition in which a person's blood pressure drops when they stand up after sitting or lying down. This happens because when a person stands up, gravity causes the blood to pool in the legs and away from the head, making it harder for the heart to pump enough blood to the brain. This can cause symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness, and fainting. Orthostatic hypotension can be caused by a variety of factors, including certain medications, dehydration, and certain medical conditions such as diabetes and Parkinson's disease. Treatment for orthostatic hypotension includes lifestyle changes such as drinking more water, increasing salt intake, and avoiding prolonged standing or sitting. Medications may be prescribed if the condition is caused by an underlying medical condition.

The orthostatic hypotension market size is driven by factors such as an increasing aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and the growing awareness about the condition. Key players in the market include pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, which offer medications for the treatment of orthostatic hypotension. Medical device companies such as Medtronic and Zoll Medical also play a significant role in the market, offering devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators for the treatment of the condition.

The orthostatic hypotension market is expected to grow in the forthcoming years due to the increasing prevalence of the condition and the growing awareness about it. However, the market will also face challenges in terms of lack of awareness and high costs associated with treatment.

Orthostatic Hypotension Market Report Coverage:

Market Orthostatic Hypotension Market Orthostatic Hypotension Market Size 2021 USD 715.2 Million Orthostatic Hypotension Market Forecast 2030 USD 1,422.9 Million Orthostatic Hypotension Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.1% Orthostatic Hypotension Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Orthostatic Hypotension Market Base Year 2021 Orthostatic Hypotension Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Diagnostics Test Type, By End-Use, And By Geography Orthostatic Hypotension Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Amgen, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Apotex, Inc., Chelsea Therapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche, H. Lundbeck A/S, Mylan Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Upsher-Smith Laboratories. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis





Orthostatic Hypotension Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics

The global orthostatic hypotension market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.423 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

The rising incidence of diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases, increasing aging population and the growing number of elderly people with chronic diseases, increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary habits are also contributing to the market growth.

The market is segmented based on drug class, treatment type, distribution channel, and geography.

North America holds the largest orthostatic hypotension market share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The key players operating in the market include Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Shire plc, and Novo Nordisk A/S, among others.



Trends in the Orthostatic Hypotension Market

Aging population: As people age, their blood vessels become less elastic and less able to constrict when needed, leading to a greater risk of orthostatic hypotension.

Chronic health conditions: chronic health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease can damage blood vessels and affect the body's ability to regulate blood pressure, increasing the risk of orthostatic hypotension.

Medications: Certain medications, such as diuretics, antidepressants, and blood pressure medications, can cause orthostatic hypotension as a side effect.

Dehydration: Dehydration can cause the blood volume to decrease, leading to a drop in blood pressure when standing up.

Neurological disorders: Neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's disease and multiple system atrophy, can affect the nervous system's ability to regulate blood pressure, leading to orthostatic hypotension.

Lifestyle factors: Certain lifestyle factors, such as a sedentary lifestyle and poor nutrition, can contribute to the development of orthostatic hypotension.

The increasing obesity amongst the world population is also a risk factor for orthostatic hypotension, due to the increase in blood pressure and the pressure on the cardiovascular system.



Orthostatic Hypotension Market Dynamics

Orthostatic hypotension, also known as postural hypotension, is a condition in which a person's blood pressure drops significantly when they stand up from a seated or lying position. This condition is becoming increasingly common as chronic health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension become more prevalent.

There are several factors contributing to the growth of the orthostatic hypotension market share, including:

Increasing geriatric population: As people age, their blood vessels become less elastic and less able to constrict when needed, leading to a greater risk of orthostatic hypotension.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: Chronic health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension can damage blood vessels and affect the body's ability to regulate blood pressure, increasing the risk of orthostatic hypotension.

Advances in technology: There have been recent technological advancements in the measurement and diagnosis of orthostatic hypotension, including non-invasive monitoring devices and mobile applications. This has led to a greater awareness of the condition and an increase in diagnosis and treatment.

Government initiatives and increasing healthcare expenditure: The governments around the world are investing more on healthcare infrastructure and facilities to improve the health of the population which is expected to drive the growth of orthostatic hypotension market size.

The increasing awareness of orthostatic hypotension among people and the healthcare professionals, is also contributing to the growth of the market.



Orthostatic Hypotension Market Growth Hampering Factors

Lack of awareness: Many people with orthostatic hypotension may not be aware that they have the condition, and may not seek treatment. This can make it difficult for the market to grow.

Limited treatment options: Currently, there are limited treatment options for orthostatic hypotension, which can make it difficult for patients to manage the condition effectively. This can also limit the growth of the market.

Side effects of medications: Some of the medications used to treat orthostatic hypotension can have significant side effects, which can make it difficult for patients to comply with treatment.

Cost: The cost of treatment can be a barrier to access for some patients, especially those without insurance or with high deductibles.

Limited Research on the disease: lack of research can also be seen as a hindering factor in the growth of the market. As a relatively uncommon condition, there has not been a great deal of research into orthostatic hypotension, which makes it difficult to understand the underlying causes of the condition and to develop new treatments.

Stigma attached to the disease can also be a hindering factor in the growth of the market, patients might be hesitant to seek help due to fear of being labeled or stigmatized.

Market Segmentation

The market for orthostatic hypotension can be segmented based on different criteria, such as:

Type of treatment: The market can be segmented into pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments. Pharmacological treatments include medications that increase the amount of norepinephrine, while non-pharmacological treatments include physical therapy and lifestyle changes.

End-user: The market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare settings.

Disease Stage: The market can be segmented into early stage and advanced stage of disease.

Patients: The market can be segmented into children, adult, and elderly patients.

Distribution Channel: The market can be segmented into hospitals, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others.



Orthostatic Hypotension Market Overview by Region

North America: The North American orthostatic hypotension market share is the largest in the world due to the high incidence of the condition among older adults in the region along with increasing awareness of the condition, and the availability of new treatments.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific orthostatic hypotension market share is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, due to vast aging populations in countries like China and Japan along with a huge population in India which is currently suffering from the obesity epidemic alongside rising cases of blood pressure issues.

Europe: The European market for orthostatic hypotension is also expected to grow at a good pace given the aged population and high income earning countries of the region.



Orthostatic Hypotension Market Key Players

AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson ,GlaxoSmithKline plc ,AbbVie Inc. ,Roche Holding AG ,Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ,Boehringer Ingelheim ,Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. ,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ,Mylan N.V., Biogen, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.,Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH ,Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.,CSL Behring LLC.

