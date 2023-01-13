The Peristaltic pumps market size is estimated to be USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type, Discharge capacity, End Use Application, & Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04880603/?utm_source=GNW

The Peristaltic pumps are segmented into two types i.e.,

peristaltic tube pumps and peristaltic hose pumps. Peristaltic pumps are majorly used in Pharmaceutical & Medical, Water & Wastewater Treatment, mining, Food & Beverage, chemical processing units, pulp and paper and other sectors. Owing to the growth of pharmaceutical sector, stringent regulations for wastewater treatment and increasing investment for water and wastewater treatment facilities, the demand of Peristaltic pumps is projected to increase in the forecast period.



By Type, Peristaltic Tube pumps segment accounted for the largest share of the global Peristaltic pump market during the forecast period

Peristaltic Tube pumps are estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.They are more commonly used Peristaltic pumps.



The tube or hose material used in peristaltic pumps is mainly polyvinyl, silicone, fluoropolymer, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber (EPDM), natural rubber (NR), nitrile buna rubber (NBR), or chlorosulfonated polyethylene (CSPE).



By Discharge Capacity, Pumps with discharge capacity Less than 30 psi accounted for the fastest market growth during the forecast period

The market is segmented by discharge capacity as Up to 30 psi, 30-50 psi, 50-100 psi, 100-200 psi and above 200 psi.The fastest growing market is Up to 30 psi.



The growth in pharmaceutical sector is the major reason for increase in the market growth at this discharge. Peristaltic pumps with above 200 psi discharge capacity hold the second-largest share. The market in this segment is driven by the food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, mining, chemical processing, and pulp & paper industries



By End Use Industry, Pharmaceutical sector accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period

Pharmaceutical sector is estimated to be the largest market for Peristaltic pump market.The pharmaceutical sector is growing, owing to rising post covid demand.



The Peristaltic pumps are used in pharmaceutical operations like vial filling, tablet coating etc. The rapidly increasing demand in medical and pharmaceutical areas is the main drivers of peristaltic pumps market.



APAC is projected to have highest CAGR in the Peristaltic pump market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for Peristaltic pump during the forecast period.Peristaltic pump markets are estimated to register significant growth in China, India, Japan, and South Korea due to their strong demand from end-use industries such as pharmaceutical & medical, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, chemical processing and others.



The growth of the Asia Pacific Peristaltic pump market is driven by the economic growth of countries such as China and India. Moreover, the growing demand from major end-use industries especially pharmaceutical sector in the region which further boosts the growth of the Peristaltic pump market.

The Peristaltic pump market includes major players such as Watson-Marlow fluid technology group (UK), Verder Group (Netherlands), Prominent Group (Germany), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US), Flowrox (Finland) and others. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies selected by these key players to boost their positions in the Peristaltic pump market.

