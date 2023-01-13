The carbon fiber market is projected to grow from USD 6.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecasted period and USD 21.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.9%

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material Type, Fiber Type, Modulus, Product Type, Application, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04523633/?utm_source=GNW

Carbon fiber is used in a variety of industries, including Physical and mechanical properties of carbon fiber make it an efficient and reliable material for industries like aerospace, defence, sports equipment, wind energy turbines, automotive industry, and others. Aerospace & Defense sector is market driving factor of Carbon fiber for its excellent properties. carbon fibers have high tensile strength, superior chemical resistance and temperature tolerance, low weight and distinguished thermal expansion. These properties of the fiber are expected to raise its demand in the imminent time, which in turn is predicted to boost the market growth. Furthermore, imposition of stringent eco-friendly regulations in developed and developing nations is projected to offer abundant growth opportunities to the market in the upcoming years.

‘‘In terms of volume, Standard Modulus-based carbon fiber accounted for the largest share of the overall carbon fiber market.’’

In terms of volume, the by modulus type segment of carbon fiber based on Standard Modulus-based carbon fiber accounted for 60.3% of the overall carbon fiber market in 2021. On the other hand, owing to its low cost and the large number of applications, standard modulus carbon fibers are in high demand from the wind energy industry and are growing at a much faster rate compared to the other grades. It is used in sporting goods, automotive, aerospace, and general-purpose tubing applications. Standard modulus carbon fiber is rated at 33-34 MSI, which means it has a tensile strength of 33 million pounds per square inch. Some of the major manufacturers of standard modulus carbon fibers are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, Toray Industries, and DowAksa.

During the forecast period, the carbon fiber market in Pipe & Tank industry is expected to register the highest CAGR.’’

Pipe & Tank industry is the most important end-use industry for carbon fiber.During the forecast period, the carbon fiber market in Pipe & Tank industry has the highest 20% CAGR.



Owing to the high focus on reducing carbon footprint, there is increasing demand from CNG and hydrogen tank manufacturers. This is expected to drive the market for PAN-based carbon fibers in the pipe & tank industry.



During the forecast period, the carbon fiber market in Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR.



Europe dominated the global market for carbon fiber.Many manufacturers of carbon fiber and their products are present in the region.



Germany held a significant share of the global carbon fiber market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growing automotive and aerospace & defense are driving the growth of the carbon fiber market in this region.

