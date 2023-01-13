Data Center Accelerator Market Size is Anticipated to Gain USD 64.0 Bn by 2027

Chicago, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Data Center, Cloud Data Center), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027, The Data Center Accelerator market is highly consolidated, with the presence of giant companies, SMEs, and startup companies. Major players operating in the Data Center Accelerator market have witnessed consistent revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. The companies achieved their positions by launching new and innovative products. Various companies are deploying different strategies to excel in the Data Center Accelerator market. They are trying to broaden their revenue stream by adopting inorganic business strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, contracts, and agreements, which have helped companies enhance their products and expand their geographic reach.

Scope of the Report:

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2022 USD 21.2 Billion Market size value in 2027 USD 64.0 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 24.7% Market Size Availability for Years 2018 - 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) and Volume (Million Units) Segments Covered By Processor Type, Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Companies Covered Intel Corporation (US),

NVIDIA Corporation (US),

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (US),

Micron Technology, Inc. (US), and

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US).

A total of 25 players are covered.

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Data Center Accelerator Industry Size"

131– Tables

51 – Figures

244 – Pages

Intel Corporation holds a strong product portfolio in the data center accelerator market. It focuses on developing innovative products and solutions and strengthening the product development team across the world for innovations, which helps modify and extend its product line regularly. The R&D team focuses on developing processors for different industries and gaining an advantage over competitors. The companys R&D expenditure has been increasing over the years, which makes it evident that it has been focusing on product modifications and developments. The company focuses on strategic partnerships and acquisitions for profitable and sustainable growth. It offers a wide variety of processors. It aims to provide its customers with value-added products and focuses on developing products based on emerging technologies. The companys diverse production facilities will provide growth opportunities and meet its business expansion plans.

NVIDIA Corporation has been a world leader in the visual computing business. It provides hardware and solutions. Its portfolio includes hardware, software, and services, which allows it to cater to various applications, such as gaming and entertainment, workstation computers, and the public cloud. The company has a well-established geographic footprint and mainly deals with major OEMs/ODMs worldwide. The company continues to lead in the development of new products for the AI market. NVIDIA DGX system is one of the companys most prominent portfolios of purpose-built AI supercomputers. It has a strong focus on R&D, which helps establish a strong position in the data center accelerator market.

The US in North America dominates the market in terms of the market share currently

The US currently has the highest number of data centers globally and is witnessing robust growth in terms of volume of big data and traffic due to the increase in the number of hyperscale data centers. The volume of big data in data center storage worldwide will have a considerable share from the US. Another major factor or reason behind the major market share of the North American region is the data center accelerator market, as most of the leading players are based in the US and have a robust presence in the region as well as across the globe.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Micron Technology, Inc. launched the 5400 SATA SSD, an advanced storage solution for critical infrastructure. It has 176-layer process technology for data center SATA platforms. This advanced technology enables customers to deliver optimized performance.

In June 2022, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. launched a unified AI Stack for cloud-to-edge intelligence. AI accelerators have improved silicon performance by over a thousand folds, and their software turns silicon into useful capabilities for consumers and businesses.

In March 2022, NVIDIA Corporation launched a data-center-scale omniverse computing system for industrial digital twins—NVIDIA OVX, built to operate complex digital twin simulations that run within NVIDIA Omniverse (a real-time physically accurate world simulation and 3D design collaboration platform). The OVX system combines high-performance GPU-accelerated computing, graphics, and AI with high-speed storage access, low-latency networking, and precision timing to provide the performance required for creating digital twins with real-world accuracy.

In February 2022, Intel Corporation launched new Xeon D processors: D-2700 and D-1700. These are system-on-chip (SoC), built for the software-defined network and edge, with integrated AI and crypto acceleration, built-in Ethernet, support for Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), and industrial-class reliability. These extend to a better overall experience for key network and edge usage and workload.

In November 2021, AMD launched the new AMD Instinct MI200 series accelerators, the world’s fastest accelerators for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. They provide a preview of the innovative 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache.

In October 2021, Micron 7400 SSD With NVMe delivered PCIe Gen4 performance for data centers with leading-edge security to meet the storage needs of demanding data center workloads. Micron provides the broadest selection of mainstream data center SSDs. Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) acquired Telensa Holdings Ltd, a UK-based expert in smart cities wireless monitoring and control systems.

In January 2021, Intel Corporation introduced the new N-Series 10-nanometer Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Celeron processor for media and collaboration for education systems.

What are the new opportunities for emerging players in the data center accelerator market?

Increasing demand for FPGA-based accelerators, rising need for coprocessors with the slowdown in Moore’s Law, an increasing number of companies offering machine learning as a service are expected to offer substantial opportunities to data center accelerator manufacturers during the forecast period.

