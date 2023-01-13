GEGO, a Global GPS Tracker Designed to Airline-Proof Luggage

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The downed FAA system was just one of many unexpected crises that travelers experienced this year. Lost luggage was again, a huge problem for passengers caught in the airports while the airlines scrambled to handle the situation.

Unfortunately, lost luggage has just become an all-too-common problem among travelers. Each year, nearly 28 million bags are lost in the airline industry and about 5 percent of those bags are never recovered. What's more, the number of bags lost at airports increases every year, particularly this past year with the chaos the airline industry experienced around the travel-heavy holiday period.

To address these challenges, leading IoT company GEGO has created the only all-encompassing luggage tracking service on the market. Designed to be TSA compliant, GEGO's GPS trackers can be used all over the world and come with 24/7 customer support that will help locate bags in minutes. With so many airlines struggling to keep track of bags right now, GEGO's customer support hotline is crucial in giving travelers peace of mind and helping them to recover their items.

Unlike other Bluetooth trackers, GEGO has location history, SMS alerts upon arrival, optimized battery modes, and a 24/7 customer support hotline. The SIM card inside GEGO's trackers is provided by one of the largest telecom companies in the world and uses 2G-4G GSM coverage, allowing the tracker to be used from anywhere in the world. The tracker provides real-time location updates through the app and has unlimited global coverage with no roaming charges.

In addition, GEGO's luggage trackers can be used to track other valuable items in day-to-day life, help people find where they parked their car, and track the whereabouts of children and seniors.

"What really makes GEGO stand above the competition is our 24/7 customer service hotline, as it provides customers with a support system and a quick solution that, oftentimes, the airlines just cannot provide in times of crisis," said Yohanna Isis, head of marketing for Gego. "Now is the time to invest in a luggage tracker to give you some peace of mind during your next trip."

GEGO is leading innovation in the IoT space as leaders in software-based RTLS (Real-Time Locating Systems) solutions, pioneers in Smart Luggage, and the market leader in luggage tracking hardware and software. GEGO's simple API/SDK architecture provides enterprises and travelers with scalable solutions for tracking the location of travel bags and other high-value assets. For more information visit https://www.gego.io.

