Bottled Water Market will worth USD 487.96 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the bottled water market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the bottled water market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/bottled-water-market/305/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, distribution channel, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global bottled water market are Nestlé, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., VOSS WATER, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Nongfu Spring, Primo Water Corporation, DANONE, Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, FIJI Water Company LLC, National Beverage Corp., among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide bottled water market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Today, the packaging is a must for all items, particularly if you want to increase the shelf life of your products. Waxing base paper is paper that has been waxed on both sides. Waxing base paper is used in a wide range of items, including electrical and electronic equipment. Wax-coated paper is excellent at absorbing liquids and offers a non-stick surface for use in a variety of packaging applications. Packaging manufacturers are becoming more interested in the development of biodegradable materials. Waxing base paper is perfect for food products including confections, candies, and baked goods due to its hydrophobic properties. Only uses involving cold storage are permitted for waxing base paper. Food packaged with waxed base paper can be heated or cooked in the microwave because microwaves largely have no effect on it. Waxing base paper manufacturers offer to wax base paper in rolls in a variety of thicknesses and breadth depending on the end-use applications. To prevent water from touching the paper, the wax coating is typically utilized. These papers can be used to effectively hide or shield the tainting and degrading of fruit, dairy, and pastry items.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/305

Scope of Bottled Water Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Distribution Channel and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Nestlé, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., VOSS WATER, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Nongfu Spring, Primo Water Corporation, DANONE, Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, FIJI Water Company LLC, National Beverage Corp., among other

Segmentation Analysis

The purified water segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is spring water, purified water, mineral water, and others. The purified water segment will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Customers are looking for water-saving strategies, and businesses are facing the same issues because impurities in running water are frequently the cause of diseases including dysentery, diarrhea, and typhoid. For instance, Aquafina offers purified, sodium-free drinking options that have been filtered. Dasani also offers mineral-infused, purified drinking solutions that are clean and safe.

The off-trade segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment includes off-trade and on-trade. The off-trade segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This section covers all types of retail businesses, such as traditional shops, micro markets, convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Market growth will be fueled by how easy it is to select the required brand of bottled water with a certain mineral mix throughout the course of the forecast period. Various brands, including Aquafina, Dasani, Nestlé, and Danone, are sold in the following shops.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the bottled water include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The growing appreciation of the importance of health and wellness in countries like China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia is one of the primary drivers driving the market's rise. This is due to a greater need for sanitary supplies. There are more chances for market expansion in the area as the demand for bottled options rises along with awareness of the benefits of hygienic beverage options.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's bottled water market size was valued at USD 11.36 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. The local sector is expected to grow as a result of greater health consciousness among consumers and increased bottled beverage consumption. Commercial organisations like the European Federation of Bottled Water actively market the benefits of natural spring water, mineral water, and other bottled fluids (EFBW).

China

China’s Bottled water market size was valued at USD 45.44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 75.76 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. China has long battled a lack of easily accessible drinking water due to water contamination and a lack of freshwater resources. According to the Direct China Chamber of Commerce, only 6.5% of the world's renewable water resources, which support one-fifth of the population, are found in China. As a result, the government is actively pushing greater accessibility to safe drinking water.

India

India's Bottled water market size was valued at USD 22.72 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 36.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. Functional waters are very affordable compared to other RTD drinks, and various packaging choices, like containers and single-serve bottles, are growing in favour with consumers, which is boosting the growth of the bottled water industry in the area.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of the bottled water market is mainly driven by the increasing concerns regarding various health problems.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/305/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Water Resistant Packing Cubes Market Size By Type (Silicone Elastomers Type, Polyurethane Type, Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Type, Rubber Type, Wax Type, and Others), By Application (Marine, Defense, Packaging, Electronics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/water-resistant-packing-cubes-market/391

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size By Product (Insulated container and Insulated shipper), By Application (Food & beverage, Healthcare, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-market/386

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size By Material (Glass and Plastic), By Product Type (Syringes, Bottles, Filling Machine, Tube, Vials and Ampoules, Caps and Closures, and Labels), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market/374

Paper Cups Market Size By Type (Hot Beverage Paper Cups and Cold Beverage Paper Cups), By Wall Type (Single-Walled and Double-Walled), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial, and Household), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/paper-cups-market/359

Hair Texturizer Products Market Size By Source (Natural and Conventional), By Product Type (Dry Shampoo, Hair Cream, Hair Gel, Hair Mousse, Hair Pomade & Paste, Hair Spray, and Hair Protectant), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hair-texturizer-products-market/331

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size By Material (Polyethylene (PET), Polypropylene (PP), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), and Others), By Production Process (Extrusion, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Thermoforming, and Others), By End-user (Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Household, Healthcare, and Others), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/rigid-plastic-packaging-market/329

Pre-treater laundry products Market Size By Product (Liquid, Powder, and Gel), By Application (Household and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pre-treater-laundry-products-market/323

Brush & Dauber Caps Market Size By Cap Material Type (Metal, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Tin Plate, Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene, and Polyvinyl Chloride), By Dauber Material Type (Cotton, Nylon, Natural filament, and Others), By End-User (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Automotive, and Others) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/brush-dauber-caps-market/317

Nail Care Products Market Size By Product (Artificial Nails & Accessories and Nail Polish), By End-User (Household and Salon), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/nail-care-products-market/311

Bottled Water Market Size By Product (Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Off-Trade and On-Trade), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030