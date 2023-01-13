Wearable ECG Devices Global Market Report 2022: Emergence Of Smartwatches Equipped With ECG Has Redefined the Sector

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable ECG Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wearable ECG devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 19.32% from 2021 to 2027
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Usage of Advanced Sensors & Artificial Intelligence in Wearable ECG Devices
a) Artificial intelligence (AI) and wearable sensors are two rapidly evolving healthcare technologies poised to transform cardiac care. Together, these technologies enable high-quality electrocardiogram (ECG) acquisition and automatic signal interpretation with cardiologist-level accuracy. Various arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation (AF), are detectable, and their diagnosis has important therapeutic implications and may improve patient outcomes.
b) Mobile ECG sensors are integrated into wearable devices like smartwatches (Apple Watch, AliveCor Kardia), patches (iRhythm Zio), bands (Fitbit Sense), necklaces (toSense CoVa), clothing, rings, and other wearable forms. Key considerations for device selection include electrode type and configuration, storage capacity, power consumption, battery life, signal processing electronics, and wireless communication capabilities. Most mobile RM devices use a 1-lead ECG configuration for ease of use, but six or more lead configurations (such as the AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L) are also available. The emergence of advanced sensors, AI, ML, and DL in wearable ECG is boosting the wearable ECG devices market.
The Emergence Of Smartwatches Equipped With ECG
a) One of the biggest health features in smartwatches today is the ECG feature. EKG stands for Electrocardiogram and is sometimes abbreviated as EKG. A medical procedure that measures heart activity to check for abnormalities. An electrocardiogram taken in a hospital would require a more detailed reading. Still, the advantage of equipping smartwatches with similar hardware is that the owner can take an electrocardiogram at any time and provide that data to the doctor. The Apple Watch (Series 4, 5, and 6) features an FDA-cleared ECG app that captures 30-second electrocardiogram segments and then analyzes normal rhythm and AF using the user's smartphone.
b) Similarly, the Fitbit Sense is another smartwatch-type device with FDA clearance for AF detection. The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2 also include an FDA-cleared ECG monitoring function that includes screening for AF. With the help of built-in connectivity technologies and apps, smartwatches frequently combine ECG data with monitoring other physiologic indicators. They also feature streamlined data storage and transmission capabilities. Such integration of ECG with smartwatches contributes to the growth of the wearable ECG devices market.
The Paradigm Shift from Conventional ECG Towards Ambulatory ECG
a) Ambulatory monitors enable a new paradigm in healthcare by collecting and analyzing long-term data for a reliable diagnosis. These devices are becoming increasingly popular for continuous cardiac monitoring. Advances in hardware and software have created new devices that are convenient and affordable. This allows vulnerable people to be monitored from the comfort of their own homes while providing critical alerts about events requiring urgent medical attention or hospitalization. The essential advantage of wearable ECG devices is that one can continue daily activities while the heart is being monitored.
b) Wearable ambulatory monitoring devices, including Holter monitors, are mainly embedded with electrocardiogram sensors for monitoring irregular heartbeats. It is challenging for the HCPs to detect arrhythmic disorders with conventional ECG due to their characteristic of intermittent short episodes. Holter monitors can overcome the challenge faced by conventional ECG devices of low successful diagnosis outcomes. Owing to the benefits of ambulatory monitoring, wearable ECG devices market players are significantly focusing on developing user-friendly, safe & accurate ambulatory ECG devices. For instance, introducing the latest-generation patch-based Holter monitors can be worn up to a few weeks instead of 24/48 hours while offering the greatest patient comfort.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|280
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$12.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$35.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Segmentation By Product
- Smartwatch-Based ECG
- Mobile Cardiac Telemetry
- Holter Monitoring
- Cardiac Event Monitoring
Segmentation By Frequency
- Episodic & Adhoc
- Continuous
By Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- UK
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- South Arabia
ECG-Based Smartwatches: Key Company Profiles
- Apple
- Alphabet
- Samsung Electronics
- Withings
Other Wearable ECG Devices: Key Company Profiles
- Boston Scientific
- GE Healthcare
- iRhythm Technologies
- Hill-Rom
- Koninklijke Philips
- OSI Systems
Other Prominent Vendors
- BPL Medical Technologies
- Bardy Diagnostics
- Bittium
- CardiacSense
- Cortrium
- FUKUDA DENSHI
- Masimo
- Medicalgorithmics
- Advanced Instrumentations
- AMEDTEC MEDIZINTECHNIK AUE
- ASPEL
- Hangzhou Beneware Medical Equipment
- Biotricity
- Borsam Biomedical Instruments
- BTL
- Contec Medical System
- Custo Med
- Oy Diagnostic Devices Development - DDD
- DMS-Service
- EB-Neuro
- Edan Instruments
- Forest Medical
- Holter Supplies
- Labtech
- LPU Medical
- LIVEWELL
- Lumed
- medical ECONET
- Medicomp
- Meditech KFT
- Meditech Equipment
- Midmark
- Monitor
- Nasan Medical Electronics
- Nasiff Associates
- Neurosoft
- Norav Medical
- Northeast Monitoring
- Recorders & Medicare Systems
- Scottcare Cardiovascular Solutions
- Schiller
- Shenzhen Biocare Bio-Medical Equipment
- Suzuken Company
- Trimpeks
- UPOLife
- VivaLNK
