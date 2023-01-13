Wearable ECG Devices Global Market Report 2022: Emergence Of Smartwatches Equipped With ECG Has Redefined the Sector

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable ECG Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wearable ECG devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 19.32% from 2021 to 2027



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Usage of Advanced Sensors & Artificial Intelligence in Wearable ECG Devices



a) Artificial intelligence (AI) and wearable sensors are two rapidly evolving healthcare technologies poised to transform cardiac care. Together, these technologies enable high-quality electrocardiogram (ECG) acquisition and automatic signal interpretation with cardiologist-level accuracy. Various arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation (AF), are detectable, and their diagnosis has important therapeutic implications and may improve patient outcomes.



b) Mobile ECG sensors are integrated into wearable devices like smartwatches (Apple Watch, AliveCor Kardia), patches (iRhythm Zio), bands (Fitbit Sense), necklaces (toSense CoVa), clothing, rings, and other wearable forms. Key considerations for device selection include electrode type and configuration, storage capacity, power consumption, battery life, signal processing electronics, and wireless communication capabilities. Most mobile RM devices use a 1-lead ECG configuration for ease of use, but six or more lead configurations (such as the AliveCor KardiaMobile 6L) are also available. The emergence of advanced sensors, AI, ML, and DL in wearable ECG is boosting the wearable ECG devices market.



The Emergence Of Smartwatches Equipped With ECG



a) One of the biggest health features in smartwatches today is the ECG feature. EKG stands for Electrocardiogram and is sometimes abbreviated as EKG. A medical procedure that measures heart activity to check for abnormalities. An electrocardiogram taken in a hospital would require a more detailed reading. Still, the advantage of equipping smartwatches with similar hardware is that the owner can take an electrocardiogram at any time and provide that data to the doctor. The Apple Watch (Series 4, 5, and 6) features an FDA-cleared ECG app that captures 30-second electrocardiogram segments and then analyzes normal rhythm and AF using the user's smartphone.



b) Similarly, the Fitbit Sense is another smartwatch-type device with FDA clearance for AF detection. The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2 also include an FDA-cleared ECG monitoring function that includes screening for AF. With the help of built-in connectivity technologies and apps, smartwatches frequently combine ECG data with monitoring other physiologic indicators. They also feature streamlined data storage and transmission capabilities. Such integration of ECG with smartwatches contributes to the growth of the wearable ECG devices market.



The Paradigm Shift from Conventional ECG Towards Ambulatory ECG



a) Ambulatory monitors enable a new paradigm in healthcare by collecting and analyzing long-term data for a reliable diagnosis. These devices are becoming increasingly popular for continuous cardiac monitoring. Advances in hardware and software have created new devices that are convenient and affordable. This allows vulnerable people to be monitored from the comfort of their own homes while providing critical alerts about events requiring urgent medical attention or hospitalization. The essential advantage of wearable ECG devices is that one can continue daily activities while the heart is being monitored.



b) Wearable ambulatory monitoring devices, including Holter monitors, are mainly embedded with electrocardiogram sensors for monitoring irregular heartbeats. It is challenging for the HCPs to detect arrhythmic disorders with conventional ECG due to their characteristic of intermittent short episodes. Holter monitors can overcome the challenge faced by conventional ECG devices of low successful diagnosis outcomes. Owing to the benefits of ambulatory monitoring, wearable ECG devices market players are significantly focusing on developing user-friendly, safe & accurate ambulatory ECG devices. For instance, introducing the latest-generation patch-based Holter monitors can be worn up to a few weeks instead of 24/48 hours while offering the greatest patient comfort.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $12.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $35.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global





Segmentation By Product

Smartwatch-Based ECG

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Holter Monitoring

Cardiac Event Monitoring



Segmentation By Frequency

Episodic & Adhoc

Continuous



By Geography

APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

UK

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

South Arabia

ECG-Based Smartwatches: Key Company Profiles

Apple

Alphabet

Samsung Electronics

Withings

Other Wearable ECG Devices: Key Company Profiles

Boston Scientific

GE Healthcare

iRhythm Technologies

Hill-Rom

Koninklijke Philips

OSI Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

BPL Medical Technologies

Bardy Diagnostics

Bittium

CardiacSense

Cortrium

FUKUDA DENSHI

Masimo

Medicalgorithmics

Advanced Instrumentations

AMEDTEC MEDIZINTECHNIK AUE

ASPEL

Hangzhou Beneware Medical Equipment

Biotricity

Borsam Biomedical Instruments

BTL

Contec Medical System

Custo Med

Oy Diagnostic Devices Development - DDD

DMS-Service

EB-Neuro

Edan Instruments

Forest Medical

Holter Supplies

Labtech

LPU Medical

LIVEWELL

Lumed

medical ECONET

Medicomp

Meditech KFT

Meditech Equipment

Midmark

Monitor

Nasan Medical Electronics

Nasiff Associates

Neurosoft

Norav Medical

Northeast Monitoring

Recorders & Medicare Systems

Scottcare Cardiovascular Solutions

Schiller

Shenzhen Biocare Bio-Medical Equipment

Suzuken Company

Trimpeks

UPOLife

VivaLNK

