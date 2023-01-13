Global Agricultural Microbials Market Size Expected to Generate Revenue of USD 24.86 Billion By 2032, at 14.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Agricultural Microbials Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Function (Soil Amendments and Crop Protection); By Type; By Formulation; By Mode of Application; By Crop Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Agricultural Microbials Market size & share is expected to generate revenue of USD 24.86 Billion by 2032 and is estimated to be valued at USD 6.44 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2023 to 2032”

What are Agricultural Microbials? How Big is Agricultural Microbials Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Agricultural microbial contain various microorganisms which are used for supporting agriculture practices. It consists of microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses which are used to improve crop productivity and quality of yield. Agricultural microbial can also enhance soil health conditions and purify the nutrient transportation process. Microorganisms play an important role in agriculture, supplying nutrients like phosphorous and nitrogen to plants.

Agricultural microbial increasingly find applications as biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants. Farmers are becoming aware of the benefits of deploying microbials in an agricultural process, and thus, the demand for these products is expected to increase in the upcoming years. The rising prevalence of consuming organic food among consumers and the increasing adoption of chemical-free and organic agricultural products are the prominent factors driving the agricultural microbials market size.

Request Sample Copy of Agricultural Microbials Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/agricultural-microbials-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

The updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key Highlights of the Report

Market tendencies that involve product and technological analysis, drivers and constraints, and PORTER’s five forces analysis.

In-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments with regional market.

Competitive landscape and strategies of key players.

Recent trends and developments involve growth opportunities.

Future outlook and prospects for the market.

Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis.

Import-Export policies regarding the products/services in the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience

FMC Corporation

Syngenta AG

UPL Ltd.

Corteva Agriscience

Novozymes A/S

Marrone Bio Innovations

Isagro S.p.A.

Certis Biologicals

Koppert Biological Systems

Lallemand Inc.

AgriLife BioSolutions

Pivot Bio

IPL Biologicals

BioLogic Insecticide Inc.

Provivi

Fytofend

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/agricultural-microbials-market/request-for-sample

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing development in agriculture technology to push the market growth

A surge in personal disposable income and rising consciousness about maintaining good soil health are fueling the market growth. Growing awareness about the negative effects of synthetic chemicals is another key factor boosting the market growth. Rising demand for organic food products among consumers, along with a surge in the need for agriculture sustainability, is expected to propel the agricultural microbials industry demand. Fluctuating lifestyles, increasing research and development initiatives by leading firms, especially in developing countries, and rising worldwide population are some key agricultural microbials market trends bolstering the industry expansion.

Moreover, a rising number of developments and high advancements in agriculture technology are expected to create higher growth opportunities in the agricultural microbials market. Growing requirement need and demand for ecological farming, as well as a rising shift towards microbial from synthetic chemical products to enhance product quality, is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. In addition, changing global climatic conditions that have led to the increased prevalence and occurrence of plant pests and diseases are augmenting industry growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/19411

Segmental Analysis

Soil amendments segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth

Based on function, the soil amendments category is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the growing utilization of agricultural microbials by farmers for various purposes, such as controlling plant pests and diseases. Soil amendments are used as a sustainable and cost-effective solution. Another factor projected to enhance segment growth of the agricultural microbials market is the rising prevalence of integrated pest management practices worldwide.

Bacteria segment held the highest market share

On the basis of type, bacteria accounted for the largest agricultural microbials market share due to the growing number of applications of bacteria as biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants. Bacteria can improve several functions in plants and protect ants from various root-fungus diseases, which is positively influencing segment growth. Further, the fungi segment is anticipated to experience a significant growth rate throughout the foreseen period.

Request a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/agricultural-microbials-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Liquid segment captured the largest revenue share in 2022

In terms of formulation, in 2022, liquid accounted for the greatest market share. This growth can be attributed to the liquid microbial’s convenience over dry formulation. Also, the liquid formulation is easier to use as sprays, root dips, and drenches. Further, the dry formulation segment is growing due to its high demand among farmers across the globe as it is easy to store and transport, and it can live longer. In addition, the rising adoption of dry formulation-based products for several agriculture-related activities flourishes segment growth.

Foliar spray segment dominated the market in 2022

In terms of mode of application, the foliar segment acquired the highest revenue share in the agricultural microbials market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the projected period. This is because agriculture microbial has the ability to enhance overall plant health and various benefits in other applications. Foliar spray can quickly absorb the nutrients and treat several diseases and deficiencies in plants, which is majorly driving the segment growth.

Fruits & Vegetable segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth

Based on crop type, the fruits & vegetables category is predicted to grow at the fastest rate owing to the growing demand for organic fruits & vegetables with rising consumer adoption of healthy and chemical-free products to improve well-being. Furthermore, the Cereals and Grains segment is anticipated to support market growth because of the rising adoption of agricultural microbials for gaining great sustainability and better yields.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/agricultural-microbials-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Agricultural Microbials Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 24.86 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 7.36 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 14.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, FMC Corporation, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., Corteva Agriscience, Novozymes A/S, Marrone Bio Innovations, Isagro S.p.A., Certis Biologicals, Koppert Biological Systems, Lallemand Inc., AgriLife BioSolutions, Pivot Bio, IPL Biologicals, BioLogic Insecticide Inc., Provivi, and Fytofend. Segments Covered By Function, By Type, By Formulation, By Mode of Application, By Crop Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America region witnessed the largest market share in the market

By geography agricultural microbials market demand in North America accounted for the major revenue share in 2022 due to the growing awareness among farmers about the environmental advantages of such microbial coupled with the increasing adoption of organic farming practices. Also, various government organizations and agencies in the country, such as the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are taking initiatives to develop agricultural microbials and encourage farmers to access these solutions to enhance crop production and quality.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest growth in the market during the anticipated period. India and China are the two key agriculture sectors and are expected to generate a significant market share. Further, growing initiatives for environmental protection and restoration are anticipated to flourish eh regional market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Agricultural Microbials Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Function (Soil Amendments and Crop Protection); By Type; By Formulation; By Mode of Application; By Crop Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/agricultural-microbials-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Certis Biologicals, unveiled its new product MeloCon, a water-dispersible concrete that contains spores of natural soil fungus, which aids to control a wide variety of nematodes at every stage it’s of their lifecycle. This product brings various advantages to farmers of both conventional and organic acreage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current market size and CAGR of the market during the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the market growth?

What are the key factors hampering the growth of the market?

Which are the major players operating in the growth of the market?

What growth opportunities does the market offer?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the agricultural microbials market report based on function, type, application, mode of application, crop type, and region:

By Function Outlook

Soil Amendments

Crop Protection

By Type Outlook

Bacteria

Fungi

Protozoa

Virus

By Formulation Outlook

Liquid

Dy

By Mode of Application Outlook

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Others

By Crop Type Outlook

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Regenerative Agriculture Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/regenerative-agriculture-market

Agricultural Micronutrients Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/agriculture-micronutrients-market

Precision Farming/Agriculture Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/precision-farming-market

Vertical Farming Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vertical-farming-market

Agriculture and Farm Equipment/Machinery Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/agriculture-and-farm-equipment-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com