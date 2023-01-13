Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Disposable Ambulatory Pumps Boosts Sector

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market is Expected to Grow at 7.0% from 2022-2030.

Elastomeric infusion pumps are disposable medical used for the administration of liquid drugs such as analgesics, antibiotics, chemotherapy medications, etc.

The rise in the adoption of elastomeric pumps is attributed to driving factors such as growth in demand for disposable ambulatory pumps, rising preference for long-term home healthcare, growing hospitalization rates, and evolving reimbursement policies.

Variable Rate Infusion Pumps are expected to show the fastest growth



For the purpose of this study, the global elastomeric infusion pumps market is studied for various segments based on product types, treatment types, usage areas, and geographical distribution. The continuous rate pumps held the largest market, while the variable rate infusion pumps are expected to bolster the fastest growth during the forecast period due to product innovation. In terms of treatment type, the pain management segment held the largest market due to the increasing usage of elastomeric infusion pumps for port operative pain management.



Elastomeric infusion pumps have applications for pain management, infection management, cytostatic treatment, chelation therapy. Major application of infusion pump is for postoperative analgesia for pain management. Thus, pain management occupies the largest share of in application segment of elastomeric infusion market. It is followed by cytostatic treatment since infusion pump therapy proves more effective and well-tolerated in patient.



Ambulatory Care Segment is Expected to Exhibit Exponential Growth



The ambulatory care segment is expected to exhibit exponential growth in the usage area segment, while hospitals held the largest share in the elastomeric infusion pumps market due to better reimbursement scenarios and cost structure. In terms of geography, North America dominated the global elastomeric infusion pumps market due to greater acceptance of elastomeric infusion pumps, developed healthcare infrastructure, and well organized reimbursement scenarios. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period to increasing investment and market entry of manufacturers in the region.



Among the considered usage areas, hospitals and clinics currently dominate the global elastomeric infusion pumps market. Higher affordability, greater awareness in hospital staff, and potential of elastomeric infusion pump in reducing manpower and treatment costs in the long run greatly contribute to the dominance of hospitals and clinics in the market. Furthermore, better reimbursement policies and growing preference for home care in order to save treatment costs have led to rapid market growth of home care segment during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific Dominates the Market



In the base 2020, North America was observed as the largest market for elastomeric infusion pumps followed by Europe. In North America and Europe there is an increase in the chronic diseases like gastrointestinal complications, abdominal hernia's, etc. Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa are potential market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical procedure but less disease awareness.



