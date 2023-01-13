Global Dialysis Services Market Outlook 2022-2027: Rising Prevalence of CKD & ESKD and Increasing Mergers & Acquisitions Bodes Well for the Sector

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dialysis Services Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dialysis services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.64% during 2021-2027

The market growth is driven by various factors, varying from region to region. In developed countries, the high expenditure and a large number of dialysis patient population drive market growth. On another side, increasing government initiatives to improve kidney health in developing countries and a broad patient population with chronic and acute kidney failure drive high demand for dialysis.



Dialysis is one of the essential medical procedures that help to remove excess fluid and waste products from the blood by filtering the blood when a patient's kidney stops working correctly or thoroughly. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, hypertension and infectious diseases highly impacts kidney function. Currently dialysis services market shows progressive growth. The leading market players are interested in inorganic growth factors. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market and brought new dimensions to home care dialysis services.



Globally, North America dominates the global dialysis services market. Further, the increasing prevalence of CKD and ESKD conditions in the US has increased expenditure and driven market growth. The United State Renal Data System 2020 Annual Data revealed that Medicare expenditure for dialysis services had risen recently. The annual spending per person was more than double for patients ages 66 and older with CKD conditions compared with those without CKD. Along with hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis services penetration is increasing consistently in the US.



INCREASING PREFERENCE FOR HOME DIALYSIS



Home dialysis service adoption has significantly increased due to several factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing patient population, and technological advancements. The dialysis-required population is growing highly in low-middle-income countries.

It increased the demand for home dialysis services. Globally, a substantial number of patients/people lack access to kidney care, and millions die due to kidney failure every year. Home dialysis services came forward in recent years to fill the gap in dialysis care & services access.



INCREASING MOBILE DIALYSIS SERVICES



The shift towards mobile and ambulatory care has increased significantly in the dialysis services market due to the increasing burden on healthcare services.

Now, dialysis services are available right outside of their homes. Mobile dialysis providers are rapidly increasing in developed countries. Growing expenditure on dialysis services and the availability of mobile dialysis services show significant market growth opportunities.



The global dialysis services market by service is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In 2021, the hemodialysis (HD) segment accounted for 87.50% industry share in the global dialysis market. In hemodialysis, the dialysis machine removes blood from the human body, filters it through the dialyzer, also known as an artificial kidney, and returns the cleaned blood to the body. It is widely available at the patient home, and the COVID-19 pandemic significantly improved the demand for home hemodialysis.



Hemodialysis is one of the most common and widely performed dialysis procedure forms of kidney replacement therapy in the world, with accounted for around 70% of all KRT and 89% of all dialysis. Further, around 90% of all patients receive hemodialysis, even if hemodialysis has drawbacks. In the US, the cost of hemodialysis care in the Medicare system is an average of USD 90,000 per patient yearly, for a total of USD 28 billion.



The global dialysis services market by disease is segmented into chronic and acute kidney failure. The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute kidney failure conditions is one of the major factors driving the adoption of dialysis services. The higher prevalence of CKD across the world accounted for more than 10% population, which contributed to the higher segmental industry growth.



In 2021, the chronic kidney failure segment accounted for a higher market share of around 78.56% and is likely to dominate the industry throughout the forecast period. It is one of the leading immense public health concerns. There is already an increasing burden of diseases, and the cost of receiving suitable care for chronic kidney failure is overwhelming in many countries.



The global dialysis services market is segmented by age group into those above 60 and below 60. The higher dialysis patient population accounted for more than 60 years of age. Globally, the rising aging population drives the significant growth of dialysis services.

The increasing elderly/geriatric population with various kidney disorders is one of the major factors driving the industry's growth. WHO stated that the 60 years & over, the population will reach nearly double from 12% to 22% from 2015 to 2050. In addition, the less than the 60-year population is also growing rapidly, contributing to 1/3 of the dialysis patient population. In 2021, above 60 age group segments accounted for around 77.50% market share 2021.



In-center dialysis is one of the leading end-user segments, with a higher dialysis services market share in 2021. Leading industry players such as DaVita Inc. and Fresenius Medical accounted for the higher revenue by in-center dialysis delivery. In 2021, around 80% of dialysis revenue and 76% of dialysis treatment of DaVita accounted by the in-center dialysis segment.



The home dialysis segment accounts for 21.87% market share in the global dialysis services market and is growing at a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period. Home-based dialysis services include home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Many of the key dialysis service providers offer certain support services for dialysis patients who prefer and can perform either home hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis in their homes. Home-based hemodialysis support services include equipment and supplies, training, patient monitoring, on-call support services, and follow-up assistance.

North America accounts for 32.56% of the market share in the global dialysis services market. It is one of the leading regions for dialysis services due to the high chronic kidney disease prevalence and constantly increasing dialysis services rate.

Also, the higher healthcare expenditure and healthcare services availability are factors driving high consumption in the region. The rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and other chronic disorders are primary factors driving the industry growth in the region. In 2019, around 40 million adult patients population estimated with chronic kidney disorders significantly demanded dialysis services.



Behind North America, Europe is one of the rapidly growing regions with a strong presence of dialysis services network, and its industry share is expected to cross USD 24.71 billion by 2027.

The consistently increasing prevalence of ESKD and a growing number of renal replacement therapies drive the significant demand for dialysis services in the region. The UK is one of the rapidly growing countries in Europe. Further, Italy holds a vital growth opportunity in dialysis services due to the country's increasing number of dialysis patients.



The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth of 4.29% in the dialysis services market. The increasing prevalence of various chronic conditions and the increase in the number of patient pollution will lead to the demand for dialysis services.

China and India are two major countries with higher prevalences of diabetes, hypertension, and infectious diseases, leading to increasing CKD and AKI prevalence. In addition, the introduction of country-based plans for reimbursement and increasing access to services drive the industry in this region.

Braun Melsungen, DaVita, Dialysis Clinic (DCI), Fresenius Medical Care, and Innovative Renal Care are leading players in the global dialysis services market.

The dialysis market is highly competitive due to domestic, regional, and international players. Also, the geographical presence of key industry players and their broad distribution channels increases market competitiveness through their primary dialysis services delivery strategies. During the pandemic, some key players have increased their dialysis delivery network through in-center dialysis, home dialysis, and hospital dialysis network, which helped to develop a solid customer base for industry players, providing high revenue growth.



Merger & Acquisitions: In recent years, several mergers and acquisitions have happened in the dialysis services market. Most prominent industry players acquired several small and mid-sized dialysis service providers for business expansion. After the COVID-19 pandemic, significant changes happened in the industry through mergers and acquisitions. The industry has become increasingly concentrated through mergers and acquisitions. Currently, dialysis services are provided by multinational and well-established firms.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

DaVita

Dialysis Clinic

Fresenius Medical Care

Innovative Renal Care

NephroPlus

ARC Dialysis

Apollo Dialysis

Allmed Medical Care

ADMS (Atlantic Dialysis Management Services)

Apex Kidney Care

Centers for Dialysis Care

Diaverum Deutschland

Dialife SA

KfH Kidney Centre

Northwest Kidney Centers

Rogosin Institutes

PREMIER DIALYSIS

Satellite Healthcare

Sanderling Healthcare

Terumo

US Renal Care

