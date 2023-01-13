Everything But Water Achieves Unified Commerce with Manhattan’s Retail Solution Suite

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Everything But Water, the largest specialty women’s swimwear and resortwear retailer in the U.S., has successfully deployed several Manhattan Active® Omni offerings as part of a digital retail transformation project. This comprehensive cloud-native unified commerce solution, which includes Manhattan Active Point of Sale, Order Management and Store Inventory & Fulfillment, was recently deployed in Everything But Water’s 85 retail locations across the country.



Manhattan Active Omni is the first platform to fuse order management and store fulfillment applications with next-generation point of sale and clienteling capabilities in a single solution. It provides Everything But Water store associates the tools they need to serve their customers regardless of channel. By breaking down the silos between digital and physical systems, the store associates now have a 360-degree view of customer information and the ability to transact against merchandise regardless of where the item may physically reside.

“Everything But Water was looking to digitally transform our shopping experience, and we found the perfect partner in Manhattan Associates,” said Randall A. Blumenthal, chairman and CEO of Everything But Water. “Manhattan’s comprehensive unified commerce platform allows our associates to deliver unparalleled, personalized service and advanced omnichannel fulfillment in stores and online.”

“Manhattan’s suite of retail solutions will help forward looking brands like Everything But Water move closer to their customers and optimize their operating margins while doing so,” said Tony DiPaolo, vice president of Retail Solutions for Manhattan Associates. “This powerful unified commerce suite combines point of sale, order management, store fulfillment and inventory management in a single, seamless application. Equipped with this solution, Everything But Water store associates can quickly and easily perform advanced retail functions like ship from store, as well as endless aisle and mixed cart transactions.”

A resilient cloud native application, Manhattan Point of Sale is always current and continuously adaptive. It offers a single intuitive associate experience across any combination of Windows, iOS and Android devices in the store. Manhattan Active Order Management, the recognized industry leader, is the system of truth for customer orders across all channels and geographies.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Everything But Water

Everything But Water provides the perfect getaway wardrobe for fashionable women. Its 85 stores coast-to-coast and winning online boutique are luxurious resort lifestyle shopping destinations offering an extensive collection of well-curated designer swimwear, resortwear and accessories. The staff’s expert eye for flattering every curve makes women feel confident and beautiful. www.everythingbutwater.com

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contact:

Rick Fernandez

Manhattan Associates

678-597-6988

rfernandez@manh.com