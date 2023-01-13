Global Demand For Chemical Sterility Indicators Is Expected To Rise At A Comparatively Higher CAGR Of 14% By 2032

Rockville, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sterility indicators market is valued at US$ 1.07 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Sterility indicators are utilized to describe the working of the sterilization process. Biological and chemical are types of sterility indicators used to regularly monitor, qualify, and load-monitor the steam sterilization process. They also show whether a steam autoclave cycle's settings were suitable for achieving a specific level of microbial inactivation.

The term 'biological indicators' refers to test systems that include live bacteria with known resistance to a particular sterilizing method. They aid in determining whether the sterilizing procedure was successful in killing the required quantity of germs.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sterility indicators market is projected to reach a valuation of 3.47 billion by 2033.

China’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 16% during the projected period.

Sales of sterility indicators in Germany are expected to rise at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for chemical sterility indicators is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 14% during the next 10 years.

“Pharmaceutical companies currently account for the most sales of sterility indicators due to ongoing research and development activities,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

The majority of businesses are concentrating on product development and competitive pricing, particularly in emerging nations where there is fierce rivalry from local producers.

Johnson & Johnson stated in April 2019 that it has successfully sold the Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) segment of Ethicon, Inc. to Fortive Corporation for an estimated US$ 2.8 billion.





Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the sterility indicators market are 3M Company, Anderson Products, Inc, Cantel Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, Getinge Ab, GKE-GmbH, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Matachana Group, and Mesa Laboratories.

To enter emerging markets including those in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, leading companies are working arduously to develop sophisticated, affordable indicators. Top market players are constantly utilizing new technologies to provide improved healthcare services through the introduction of smart indicators which follows the respective government’s norms.

The Attest Mini Auto-reader 490M, a 24-minute in-house sterilization monitoring system, was introduced by the 3M company in July 2020. This technology is useful for the dental sterilization process.



Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Anderson Products, Inc

Cantel Medical Corporation

Cardinal Health

Getinge Ab

GKE-GmbH

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Matachana Group

Mesa Laboratories

Propper Manufacturing Co., Inc

Steris Plc



If an item has undergone sterilization, it can be verified using chemical indicators made of substances that are impacted by high heat. The indicators include one or more compounds that, when subjected to particular sterilizing conditions, clearly change colour.

The rising rate of the senior population, growing cases of chronic disorders, and the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections are primarily boosting the market growth. The risk of infectious diseases is increasing rapidly across the globe. Public and private organizations are working strongly on spreading awareness regarding such infections. Thus, the demand for sterility indicators is increasing quickly due to the rising cases of infectious diseases.

Demand for older versions of sterility indicators has drastically reduced after the introduction of enhanced indicators. Their adoption in developing nations from the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa has drastically increased. North America and Europe are dominating marketplaces for sterility indicators due to the presence of the target patient population at a high rate. The Asia Pacific market is expected to develop at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Key Segments of Sterility Indicators Industry Research

By Type : Biological Chemical

By Sterilization Method : Heat Low Temperature Filtration Liquid Steam Radiation

By End User : Hospitals Pharmaceutical Companies Medical Device Companies Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sterility indicators market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (biological, chemical), sterilization method (heat, low temperature, filtration, liquid, steam, radiation), and end user (hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, clinical laboratories/research centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

