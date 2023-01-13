Regenerative Medicine Global Market Report 2022: Featuring 3M, Allergan, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Novartis & More

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (Cell Therapy (Autologous, Allogenic), Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering (Scaffold, Hydrogels), Application (Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Wound Care), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regenerative medicine market is projected to reach USD 40.6 Billion by 2027 from USD 12.2 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by the availability of funding and rising investments in R&D, increasing clinical trials for stem cell and CAR-T cell therapies, and rising advancements in tissue-engineered products. However, the high treatment cost of RM therapies and commercialization & regulatory are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

By application, the musculoskeletal disorders segment accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market

Based on applications, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, dental, and other applications. In 2021, the musculoskeletal disorders segment accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, the growing geriatric population, the increasing number of stem cell research projects, the growing number of clinical research/trials, and the rich pipeline of stem cell products for treating musculoskeletal disorders.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the regenerative medicine market

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing research activities in Asian countries, the availability of funding for research, and the growing number of biobanks and research centers are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific regenerative medicine market.

North America: the largest share of the regenerative medicine market

North America accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market. Factors such as the to establishment of stem cell banking, tissue engineering , rise in demand for advanced technology-based treatments like stem cell technology, biologics, tissue engineering, and biomaterials.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

By Designation: C-level - 25%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 55%

By Region: North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -5%, Middle East and Africa - 5%

