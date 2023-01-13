New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acrylonitrile Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381117/?utm_source=GNW
Among countries, China is expected to lead Acrylonitrile capacity additions by 2026, followed by South Korea. Ineos Ltd, China Petrochemical Corp and Asahi Kasei Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced Acrylonitrile capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.
Scope
- Global Acrylonitrile capacity outlook by region
- Global Acrylonitrile outlook by country
- Acrylonitrile planned and announced projects details
- Capacity share of the major Acrylonitrile producers globally
- Global Acrylonitrile Capital expenditure outlook by region
- Global Acrylonitrile Capital expenditure outlook by country
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Acrylonitrile plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global Acrylonitrile industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Acrylonitrile capacity data
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381117/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Acrylonitrile Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026
Summary. Global Acrylonitrile capacity is poised to see moderate growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 8.24 mtpa in 2021 to 10.74 mtpa in 2026. Around 15 planned and announced Acrylonitrile projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by FSU.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acrylonitrile Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381117/?utm_source=GNW