Acrylonitrile Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026

Among countries, China is expected to lead Acrylonitrile capacity additions by 2026, followed by South Korea. Ineos Ltd, China Petrochemical Corp and Asahi Kasei Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced Acrylonitrile capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



- Global Acrylonitrile capacity outlook by region

- Global Acrylonitrile outlook by country

- Acrylonitrile planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major Acrylonitrile producers globally

- Global Acrylonitrile Capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global Acrylonitrile Capital expenditure outlook by country



