New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Mining Equipment Market Analysis by Type (Mining Trucks, Hydraulic Excavators, Shovels, Loaders, Dozers, Graders), Commodity (Coal, Iron Ore, Gold, Copper), Region and Forecast, 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381114/?utm_source=GNW

The largest contributor to this growth will be trucks, and particularly the smaller-sized trucks with shorter lifespans.



Of the total, the largest share is accounted for by trucks at 62%.Of these the most popular payload sizes are in the range of 50-99 metric tonne trucks (36%), with 35% below 50t.



Next most numerous are dozers accounting for 14% of machines, ahead of hydraulic excavators and shovels at 12%.



The leading OEMs are Caterpillar and Komatsu whose equipment portfolios span all equipment types. Volvo, Hitachi, Liebherr, BEML also supply into multiple sectors.



As miners seek improved productivity and reduced emissions, the number of autonomous haul trucks has grown, reaching 1,084 as at November 2022. While electrification of surface equipment is at a very nascent stage, The analyst has identified 207 trolley assist trucks and 4 battery powered surface trucks operating across the globe.



Key Highlights

- The total number of trucks, excavators, shovels, loaders, graders and dozers across all operating mines (including those in care and maintenance), excluding quarries, at the end of 2021 was estimated at 164,404. The largest share of machines is in Asia Pacific, at 44%, followed by the Middle East & Africa at 12%. Including only active fleet, this figure was 149,244.

- With steady growth in output, as more mines ramp up and come on stream, the total number of active machines is forecast to rise to 168,196 by 2025, a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2025. The largest contributor to this growth will be trucks, and particularly the smaller-sized trucks with shorter lifespans.

- Of the total, the largest share is accounted for by trucks at 62%. Of these the most popular payload sizes are in the range of 50-99 metric tonne trucks (36%), with 35% below 50t. Next most numerous are dozers accounting for 14% of machines, ahead of hydraulic excavators and shovels at 12%.

- The leading OEMs are Caterpillar and Komatsu whose equipment portfolios span all equipment types. Volvo, Hitachi, Liebherr, BEML also supply into multiple sectors.

- As miners seek improved productivity and reduced emissions, the number of autonomous haul trucks has grown, reaching 1,084 as at November 2022. While electrification of surface equipment is at a very nascent stage, The analyst has identified 207 trolley assist trucks and 4 battery powered surface trucks operating across the globe.



Scope

- Global, with breakdowns of equipment counts by region (Asia Pacific, Australasia, Europe, Former Soviet Union, Middle East & Africa, North America, South & Central America) and major mining countries, such as Australia, Canada, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Peru, Russia, South Africa and the USA. Data is also split into total populations and those that are active, and market shares are provided for the leading OEMs by type of machine and by region.



Reasons to Buy

- Assess the current populations of each major type of equipment by country and region, and by key commodity (coal, iron ore, gold and copper)

- Predict counts of each machine through to 2025

- Analyse the key OEMs in each segment and region

- View counts of trucks by payload, plus numbers of autonomous and electric vehicles

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381114/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________