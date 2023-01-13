pixiv is Hosting the Hololive Creator Contest 2023, Winning Entries to Be Implemented in 3D, Used for Promotional Cards, Made Into Voice Dramas

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Jan. 13, 2023, pixiv Inc. (hereafter referred to as "pixiv," Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda) is holding the Hololive Creator Contest 2023 on the illustration, manga, and novel-posting platform pixiv. The contest revolves around the VTuber agency, Hololive Production.

Hololive Creator Contest 2023 dedicated page:

Swimsuit design and illustration categories: https://www.pixiv.net/contest/hololive2023

Scenario category: https://www.pixiv.net/novel/contest/hololive2023

Contest period: From Jan. 13-Feb. 12, 2023, 11:59 pm JST

Sponsor: Bushiroad Inc.

pixiv counts approximately 300,000 Hololive-themed works between illustrations, manga, and novels, with a total of 2 billion page views.

For this contest, Hololive's largest-ever creator-oriented project, all Hololive, Hololive English, and Hololive Indonesia VTubers can be the subject of your work. The scenario category is open to entries in either English or Japanese, making this a fun contest for Hololive creators all over the world.

The first-prize winner in the swimsuit design category will have their work turned into a 3D costume for all Hololive talents, while the winner of the illustration category will have their work turned into a Bushiroad Inc. "Weiß Schwarz" promotional card. The scenario category first-prize winner will have their scenario produced as a Hololive talent voice drama.

Furthermore, talents will participate in the selection process and announce the winning entries at "Hololive SUPER EXPO 2023" in spring 2023.

The winning works in the illustration category will be published in a pixiv fan-art book to be sold at the Hololive booth at Comic Market 102 in summer 2023.

pixiv will continue to carry out contests to fulfill its mission of "building an exciting space for everyone to enjoy creative activities."

■ About Hololive Production

Hololive Production is a VTuber agency that includes talent groups such as Hololive and Holostars; their production focuses on uploading videos and hosting live streams on YouTube and other platforms. Fans can interact with these next-generation idols by following them on Twitter or supporting their live streams.

・Official website: https://www.hololive.tv/

・Hololive Production Twitter: https://twitter.com/hololivetv

・Hololive Music Twitter: https://twitter.com/hololive_music

・Hololive Events Twitter: https://twitter.com/hololive_event

・Online shop: https://shop.hololivepro.com/

■ About Hololive

Hololive is an all-female VTuber group under the company Cover Inc. Their production focuses on content creation and live streaming on YouTube and other platforms. Fans can interact with these next-generation idols by following them on Twitter or supporting their live streams.

・Official website: https://hololive.hololivepro.com/

・YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJFZiqLMntJufDCHc6bQixg

■ About pixiv https://www.pixiv.net/about.php?lang=en

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on "communication through sharing works." It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for presenting and exchanging artistic works (illustrations, manga, and novels), based on the philosophy of "creating a space for making artistic activities more fun." Currently, pixiv has more than 84 million registered users.

■ pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: Muramatsu and/or Takahashi

E-mail: info@pixiv.co.jp

