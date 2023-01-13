Parenting For Brain Release Science-Based Parenting Advice For Parents Who Want To Know How To Deal With A Disrespectful Child

Belmont, California, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parenting for Brain is devoted to empowering their readers with science-based and easy-to-understand parenting information that draws influence from brain development basics, different parenting styles, and developmental psychology.

Understanding Your Child’s Behavior

Parenting for Brain understands that with so much parenting information available online, it can sometimes be challenging to choose where to place your trust.

That is why their team has taken the time to compile a comprehensive archive of useful blog posts that use a mix of developmental psychology, brain development basics, and their own personal experiences to teach you the best tactics on how to be a good parent.

Dealing With Disrespect

Their new post, ‘Why Is My Child Angry And Disrespectful?’ is an in-depth article that addresses many parents’ question – how to deal with my disrespectful child by showing not only what may cause their child’s anger and disrespectful behavior but also the best methods on de-escalating the situation and how to lower the chances of it occurring again.

Some of these methods include:

Do Not Become Angry

When your child is being disrespectful, it may cause you to experience similar feelings of anger and resort to immediately punishing your child.

Parenting for Brain emphasizes being a good role model in this situation and suggests focusing on remaining calm and helping your child learn how to deal with their anger.

Make Sure Everyone Is Safe

In the event of extreme anger, out-of-control children may end up hurting others or themselves.

If your child is showing physical aggression, make sure they are in a safe area, and any other kids are kept at a distance.

Additionally, if your child is throwing things or hitting others, you will need to get physical control of them for not only their safety but also for the safety of others.

Do Not Punish

The best way to discipline a child is to teach them the correct way to approach a situation when they have done something wrong.

Punishment, especially physical punishment like spanking, does not teach your child how to control their anger, is harmful to your child’s development, and creates a rupture in your parent-child relationship.

Teaching Respect

In conjunction with their ‘Why Is My Child Angry And Disrespectful?’ article, Parenting for Brain has also released an essential ‘What Is Respect?’ post that provides parents with 6 highly effective ways on how to teach respect.

Here are some examples from the article:

Stay Calm And Don’t Overreact

To teach respect, first, parents need to stay calm and stay in control.

Next, they need to identify if this is a real disrespect situation, a misunderstanding, a tantrum, or simply because the child hasn’t learned the proper response in such a situation.

Identify The Cause For Disrespect And Focus On Teaching Problem-Solving Alternatives

When genuinely being disrespected, you should pay attention to the circumstance instead of shouting and taking your anger out on your child.

It is also important in this situation to ask your child why they act that way and then help them understand where their anger has come from by teaching them the appropriate tools that can solve their problems.

More information

