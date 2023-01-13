Tiles4Less.co.uk Announce Launch Of Its Newly Designed Website

London, UK, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiles4Less.co.uk, a leading online retailer of high-quality commercial and residential tiles, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website.

The new site features a fresh, modern design and user-friendly navigation, making it easier for customers to browse and purchase tiles online. The updated design also offers enhanced search functionality, allowing customers to quickly find the perfect tiles for their home or commercial project.

In addition to the new design, Tiles4Less.co.uk has expanded its product range to include a more comprehensive selection of tiles in various styles, colours, and textures. Customers can now choose from a range of ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tiles, as well as mosaic and decorative options.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new website design and expanded product range,” said Johnpaul Manning, Managing Director of Tiles4Less.co.uk. “Our goal is to make it easy for customers to find the perfect tiles for their project, and we believe our new website will help us achieve this.”

The Perfect Tiles For Every Room

At Tiles4Less.co.uk, you will find a large range of tiles in a variety of materials, styles, and colours that have been specially designed for each room of your home. These include the following:

Bathroom Tiles

Your bathroom is one of the most heavily used rooms in your home, so the flooring you choose must be tough enough to withstand daily wear and tear.

At Tiles4Less.co.uk, you can browse through a selection of bathroom tiles that have been created using durable materials, such as porcelain and ceramic, in the company’s online tile store.

Kitchen Tiles

Tiles4Less.co.uk has an extensive collection of kitchen tiles in all shapes, sizes, colours, and materials.

Whether you are looking for a classic white tile or something more unique, you are sure to discover the perfect tile for your kitchen backsplash or floor in Tiles4Less.co.uk’s top-selling tile selection.

Wall Tiles

If you are searching for a unique way to show off your personal style in your home, then Tiles4Less.co.uk has a wide range of competitively priced and eye-catching tiles that allow you to create the perfect look without breaking the bank.

Floor Tiles

When you want a floor that is easy to maintain, durable, and stylish, you’ll want to check out the floor tiles available online at Tiles4Less.co.uk.

Tiles are a great choice for high-traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms, as they are easy to wipe clean, are resistant to staining and will not be damaged by pets.

So, if you want an elegant ceramic tile to complement your sophisticated décor or a more traditional and laidback design, take a look at Tiles4Less.co.uk.

Outdoor Tiles

Whether you are looking to create a patio or walkway, the durable outdoor tiles at Tiles4Less.co.uk are designed to withstand the elements, look great for years to come and are the perfect way to add a touch of style to your outdoor space.

Tiles4Less.co.uk is committed to providing exceptional customer service and competitive prices. The company offers free delivery on all eligible orders and a price match guarantee to ensure customers get the best value for their money.

Visit Tiles4Less.co.uk to explore the new website and discover the latest in tile trends and designs.

About Tiles4Less.co.uk

Tiles4Less.co.uk is the leading online retailer of high-quality tiles for home and commercial projects. With a wide selection of styles, colours, and textures, Tiles4Less.co.uk offers customers the best value on top-quality tiles. The company is committed to exceptional customer service and competitive prices.

More information

To find out more about Tiles4Less.co.uk and for a complete selection of the company’s high-quality commercial and residential tiles, please visit the website at https://tiles4less.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/tiles4less-co-uk-announce-launch-of-its-newly-designed-website/