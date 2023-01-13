Build4Less.co.uk Announces The Expansion Of Its Composite Cladding And Composite Decking Ranges

London, UK, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK-based online building materials retailer Build4Less.co.uk has announced the expansion of its composite cladding and composite decking ranges.

According to Build4Less.co.uk Managing Director Johnpaul Manning, the company has seen a significant increase in demand for composite building products over the last two years.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers an even wider range of high-quality composite cladding and composite decking products,” Manning said. “The growth in demand for these products is a reflection of their durability, low maintenance, and stylish appearance. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible selection and value.”

The expanded range includes a variety of colours and styles to suit different design preferences, as well as options for both residential and commercial applications.

“In addition to the aesthetic benefits, composite cladding and composite decking products also provide environmental benefits,” Manning said. “They are made from recycled materials and can help to reduce carbon emissions and waste in the construction process.”

Best-Selling Building Materials

Build4Less.co.uk is known for its wide range of building materials at competitive prices, as well as its commitment to excellent customer service.

“At Build4less.co.uk, we are committed to providing our customers with high-quality products and excellent customer service,” said Manning. “We are proud to be able to meet the growing demand for composite cladding and to help our customers create beautiful, sustainable, and low-maintenance homes.”

In addition to composite decking and cladding, Build4Less.co.uk offers a range of building supplies, such as insulation, roofing materials, and timber products, as well as:

Composite Timber

Plastic Lumber or composite timber is made from recycled plastics and resists chemicals, rot, insects, and moisture.

You can find a large selection of environmentally friendly lumber made from plastic and wood fibre online at Build4Less.co.uk.

Composite Decking Joists

Plastic joists are heavy-duty and environmentally friendly decking supports that will last many years without needing treatment or developing rot.

These composite decking joists are made from recycled plastics known as Manticore Lumber and carry a 10-year warranty.

While they do not come with the same cachet as traditional wood, they are made from a composite material that will save you time and money on maintenance costs once it is properly installed.

Plastic joists are very handy to work with. They can be used on uneven surfaces and will guarantee a moisture-resistant framework while providing a strong supporting base for laying out your deck.

It will also reduce the need for extensive work on the foundation. This is not to say that you shouldn’t pay attention to your foundation since the successful completion of your deck and its durability will rely on that structure.

Composite Fence Panels

Fencing can really transform the look and feel of your garden, and there’s no better way to do this than with Build4Less.co.uk’s composite fence panels.

These panels are engineered to last by utilising modern construction techniques and materials that ensure strength, rust resistance and a lifetime of low-maintenance beauty.

Choose from a range of colours to complete the look you crave for your outdoor space, or if you’re looking for something timeless, try one of the company’s wood-grain composite finishes.

Build4Less.co.uk offers free delivery on all eligible orders and a price match guarantee to ensure customers get the best value for their money.

About Build4Less.co.uk

Build4Less.co.uk is the leading online retailer of building supplies for home and commercial projects. With a wide selection of products from top manufacturers, Build4Less.co.uk offers customers the best value on high-quality building materials. The company is committed to exceptional customer service and competitive prices.

More information

To learn more about Build4Less.co.uk and its range of building supplies, visit www.build4less.co.uk.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/build4less-co-uk-announces-the-expansion-of-its-composite-cladding-and-composite-decking-ranges/