World Woman Davos Agenda Announces NYU School of Professional Studies as the Headline Partner

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Woman Foundation is delighted to announce NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) as the official headline partner of the World Woman Davos Agenda during the World Economic Forum week on Jan. 19 in Davos Switzerland. World Woman Davos Agenda is built on the philosophy of collaborative, multistakeholder impact, providing a unique environment to redefine and rewire our understanding of a new era of global responsibility and cooperation to make #EqualityMoonshot a reality.

For nearly 90 years, the NYU SPS has been a deeply respected institution of higher education grounded in applied learning, including helping to close the gender gap in industries such as real estate, sustainability, global sports, and hospitality. The School offers a broad range of industry-aligned programs including individual courses, certificates, degrees, and executive education programs that train young women through the C-suite to ensure equal access and career-oriented opportunities. For example, NYU SPS, as part of its MS in Global Affairs, offers a concentration in Global Gender Studies to equip students to develop policies and programs that promote and support gender equality.

Carolyn Kissane, clinical professor and associate dean of the NYU SPS Center for Global Affairs, will deliver opening and closing remarks at the World Woman Davos Agenda event and host a fireside conversation with Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand. At the event, Dr. Kissane will also lead the Europe, Middle East, Global Co-Operation, and Future of Workforce Equality Moonshot agenda. Dr. Brianna Newland, clinical associate professor and academic director of undergraduate programs at NYU SPS Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport, will lead the Health Equity Moonshot agenda to deliver a healthier planet and sustainable world that works for all.

"As countries are tackling a growing series of economic and political shocks, the risk of equality for women and girls is at the highest risk. It is our pleasure to partner with NYU SPS as the official academic partner to deliver an inclusive and forward-thinking agenda to reimagine gender equality in a bold new way. We can't wait for 300 years to close the global gender gap," said Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation.

"We are honored to be part of this history-making event for gender equity," said NYU SPS Dean Angie Kamath. "This inaugural World Woman Davos Agenda will be an important event in supporting and shining a spotlight on women leaders and their accomplishments across a myriad of global industries, including technology, sustainability, energy, the environment, healthcare, and many others."

The headline speakers for World Woman Davos Agenda include Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand; Ghada Owais, Lebanese broadcast journalist, Al-Jazeera; Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV Group; Dr. Nono Simelela, Assistant Director-General for Strategic Priorities Cervical Cancer Elimination. Women's Health. Youth. Health Rights, WHO, and Federica Marchionni, CEO, Global Fashion Agenda.

Global leaders from 30+ countries will join World Woman Davos Agenda during the World Economic Forum Week in the heart of Davos to launch a bold new gender equality agenda for women and girls. Two hundred delegates will attend the conference. Find more about the conference here and join the forum on January 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by the World Woman Hero awards and reception from 6:30 pm onwards at the Hard Rock Hotel Davos.

