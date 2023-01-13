3D Scanning Market to Surpass USD 13.6 Billion by 2028 due to Its Diverse Application Scope

Westford, USA, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand for 3D printing in HD or super HD type content, films, protection, and historical objects is one of the key factors anticipated to offer exciting and new growth chances throughout the projected term. Effective scanning technology is expanding in the healthcare industry due to improved medical facilities and increased hygienic awareness. The significant investment made by big businesses worldwide to integrate 3D scanning into automated processes will benefit those businesses. In addition, the market is expected to be driven by emerging trends like the Internet of Things (IoT), Mixed Reality (MR), and the growing use of wearable technology in aerospace and automotive design.

3D scanners employ lasers, light, or x-rays to capture physical object dimensions and produce point clouds, which are then used by software to create a 3D representation of the scanned thing. Manufacturing, aerospace and security, entertainment and media, automotive, healthcare, and other industries have all benefited from the potency of 3D scanners.

As per SkyQuest, post-pandemic phase, several governments across the globe have started giving extra emphasis on healthcare budgets. As a result, hospitals are incentivized to invest in new equipment and technology to make the healthcare setting of higher standards. Such factors are projected to drive lucrative growth prospects for the 3D scanning market as 3D scanner finds vital application in the healthcare sector.

Increasing Adoption of 3D Projection Technology in Health Surgeries to Push 3D Scanning Market Growth

According to SkyQuest, the healthcare segment is expected to dominate the 3D scanning market and is predicted to register 31% of revenue share in the application category. Customizing and manufacturing operating prosthetic body organs in the healthcare industry using 3D scanning and printing has accelerated the advancement of 3D technology in the dynamic life sciences vertical. 3D scanning technology is used to display enhanced 3D models of the human body to aid in the study of human anatomy and to display live 3D projections of human organs to aid in surgeries.

The research assesses the market dynamics by analyzing factors such as drivers, trends, constraints, and opportunities. In addition, we evaluated the market's year-on-year growth statistics to comprehend market growth better. We are also performing a full porter's five forces study to validate our theory and conclusions on the market ecology.

Reverse Engineering Segment to Account for High Revenue Share

Structured light scanners are actively used in applications like obstacle detection systems on uncrewed aircraft, reverse engineering of objects to produce CAD data, volume measurement of engineering parts, augmented reality games, automated optical inspection, and body measurements for fashion retailing. Handheld 3D scanners easily include the same by providing features like quick setup. As a result, structured light technology has been used in numerous handheld 3D scanners for 3D printing. According to SkyQuest's research findings, stationary scanners accounted for 57% of global 3D scanner shipments, with handheld scanners accounting for the remaining 43%.

The United States emerged as the world's most prominent and consequential 3D scanning markets, with aerospace and defense, healthcare, architecture and engineering, research and education, entertainment, and media being among the most significant, largest, and most advanced. In addition, the US media and entertainment (M&E) sector, which accounts for 33% of the worldwide M&E business, is the world's largest, particularly for 3D animation production in the country, which is home to animation studios such as Disney and Pixar.

The 3D scanning market research report by SkyQuest provides market statistics such as global market size, regional shares, competitors with market share, market segments, key trends and opportunities, and any additional data you may require to thrive in the 3D scanning industry. The research report provides a comprehensive view of everything you need, including an in-depth examination of the industry's current prospects.

Key Developments in the 3D Scanning Market

Gearbox Entertainment announced the acquisition of Captured Dimensions, a technology company. The latter specializes in 3D capturing and scanning technology and has previously worked on games and films. Jordan Williams, the founder of Captured Dimensions, will continue as president, reporting to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford.

Shining 3D collaborated with TechMed 3D, a 3D scanning software firm, to deliver an all-in-one hardware and software body scanning solution. The solution includes Shining 3D's EinScan H 3D scanner and TechMed 3D's MSoft scanning software, aiming to better serve persons in the orthotics and prosthetics markets who want to convert to 3D digitalization.

VoxelSensors, the creator of innovative 3D perception technology Switching Pixels®, and OQmented, the technological leader in MEMS-based AR/VR display and 3D sensor technologies, have formed a strategic alliance. The partnership will concentrate on integrating and commercializing a high-performance 3D perception system for AR/VR/MR/XR devices. Both firms will showcase this system and their respective technology at the CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

API Metrology, a company based in the United States specializing in 3D measurements and high-volume metrology solutions, has introduced iScan3D based on laser technology. It is a handheld 3D scanner of metrology quality. This scanner has enhanced optics and blue-crossed laser lines to fast and correctly generate a metrology grade point cloud.

The report on the 3D scanning market includes numerous elements that have contributed to the market's rise in recent years. Among all variables, the increasing number of product releases by big corporations has significantly impacted market growth. The report depicts the market opportunity by region and segment, identifying potential opportunities for vendors to capitalize in the coming years. It was critical to analyze the existing market condition and how it will grow in the future to evaluate the opportunity.

Prominent Players in the 3D Scanning Market

Creaform Inc.

Faro Technologies Inc.

GOM GmbH

Direct Dimensions Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Konica Minolta Inc.

3D Systems Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Maptek Pty Ltd.

ShapeGrabber

