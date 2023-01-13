New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wine Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Country Analysis, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats and Forecast, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381168/?utm_source=GNW

Western Europe represented the largest region for the global wine sector in 2021, with a value share of 47.8%, followed by the Americas with 20.6%. The Middle East & Africa is forecast to record the highest CAGR during 2021-26, at 19.5%, followed by Asia-Pacific with 10.5%. In 2021, still wine category held the highest value share of 81.5%. Sparkling wine is set to be the fastest-growing category during 2021-26, at a projected value CAGR of 6.7%. In the global wine market, the top five companies accounted for a combined volume share of 13.5% in 2021. E. & J. Gallo Winery was the leading company, with a volume share of 5.6%, followed by The Wine Group LLC (2.2%), Constellation Brands, Inc (2.2%), Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (1.9%), and Accolade Wines (1.7%). The other leading companies were Pernod Ricard, Viña Concha Y Toro S.A., Bacardi Limited, Slaviansky Rpk Zao, and Grupo Peñaflor S.A.



Rising health concerns over the harmful impact of artificial ingredients and chemicals in wine are alarming consumers worldwide, influencing them to choose wine made using organic fruits.In line with this trend, Vina MontGras SA launched an organic Sauvignon Blanc still wine in the Chilean market in April 20221.



The growing desire for organic products is pushing wineries to manufacture more organic wine and partner with institutions that provide ‘organic’ certifications.Rising consumer-awareness of the impact of alcohol on health and weight is driving the demand for wine with ‘low-sugar’ or ‘low-calorie’ claims.



For instance, in the US, Bota Box Vineyards launched a Pinot Grigio variety of still wine with ‘low-calories’ and ‘low-carbohydrate’ claims to appeal to health-conscious consumers2. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic led to high demand for ‘low ABV’ wine due to rising health concerns and a lack of physical activity.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global wine sector.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Provides an overview of current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of wine during 2016-26 at global and regional levels.

- High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top four high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators,

sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2021-26, key challenges, city analysis, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for each region.

- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading companies and brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country-level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global wine sector in 2021. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, on-trade, convenience stores, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, e-retailers, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, department stores, and others.

- Preferred packaging formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2021) and growth analysis (during 2021-26) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and outer types based on volume sales of wine (in million units).



Scope

- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



