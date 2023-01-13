Pokemoto Opens First New York Location

Pokemoto, Hawaiian Poke Bowls Dives into White Plains, New York

Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced that it has opened its doors in White Plains, NY. This announcement comes two days after the unveiling of the brand’s first Pokemoto opening of 2023, in Highland Village, TX. The two openings account for two new states on the map for the company; sixteen states in total.

Located at 240 Main Street in White Plains, NY this Pokemoto location serves up poke bowls, salads, burritos, fruit and milk boba teas, hand-held musubis and more via dine-in, takeout and 3rd party online ordering. The White Plains trade area is an affluent market nestled in Westchester County and is bustling with foot traffic from medical facilities, retail shopping, dining, condominiums and apartment buildings. The area is dense and full of the brand’s target demographic of Millennials and Gen-Zs.

“Earlier this week we announced the grand opening of the Highland Village, TX Pokemoto. Texas is a brand new market for the brand; and now we’re back in the northeast with the White Plains, NY opening. The recent openings and Pokemoto locations under construction represent 16 states on the map for Pokemoto. Just a few weeks ago in 2022, we announced crossing the threshold of 55 franchise agreements signed” said Michael Roper, CEO. He continued, “We’re building the Pokemoto pipeline and each new opening (literally) opens the door for prospective franchisees to experience the brand and most importantly fall in love with our delicious food. We’re definitely seeing the fruits of our labor in franchising momentum and overall brand recognition. Our sales team is zeroing in on entrepreneurs who are interested in a low cost of entry, ease of operations and a unique opportunity outside of your standard burgers, pizza and sandwiches. We closed 2022 strong and we’re riding the wave into 2023. I look forward to sharing more updates on new location openings in the near future.”

Guests can take advantage of Pokemoto’s text program and receive 50% off of any poke bowl by texting “White Plains” to 833-884-9669. Once a guest is in the text database they’ll receive special offers, news about the location and special VIP events. The brand recently sent out messages about its new limited time offers – the Musubi and the Musubi Bowl made with SPAM® classic.

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto, a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Kansas and California. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

