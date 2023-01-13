The waxy maize starch market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 171.67 million in 2022 to US$ 244.74 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Waxy Maize Starch Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis – by Type, Category, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380611/?utm_source=GNW

It is an ideal pharmaceutical excipient owing to its excellent binding, water retention, and thickening properties.



Waxy maize starch is utilized in sports nutrition and body-building products due to its high amylopectin content and high molecular weight.It also helps quickly replenish the muscle glycogen store and aid recovery.



Supplement manufacturers are using waxy maize starch in their products to offer innovative products with high nutritive value.Consumers are concentrating on nutrition and wellbeing due to the rising prevalence of various health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart diseases.



This has created strong demand for dietary supplements, including protein, vitamin, and mineral supplements. Thus, the growing applications of waxy maize starch in the pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals industry is significantly driving the growth of the waxy maize starch market.



Market Overview



The SAM waxy maize starch market is expected to gain momentum in the coming years, owing to the increasing demand for waxy maize starch in the food, pharmaceutical, animal feed, textile & paper, and corrugated industries. In Brazil, starch production was estimated to be 538.8 thousand tonsin 2020. The region has also witnessed the development of starch production facilities and innovation in starch. Further, the growing demand for processed food, snacks, infant food, and convenience food products is driving the waxy maize starch market in the region. Also, the rising need for paper and paperboard, due to awareness of sustainable solutions, is projected to boost the demand for specialty pulp and paper in Brazil. The data obtained from the Argentine Foreign Trade Statistic (2021) confirmed that Brazil generated revenue of US$ 105,554 thousand from the export of paper and paper pulp products. Thus, with the growing paper & pulp industry, the demand for waxy maize starch is expected to grow in the region.



SAM Waxy Maize Starch Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



SAM Waxy Maize Starch Market Segmentation



The SAM waxy maize starch market is segmented into type, category, application, and country.



Based on type, the market is segmented into native starch and modified starch. The native starch segment registered a larger market share in 2022.



Based on category, the SAM waxy maize starch market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment registered a larger market share in 2022.



Based on application, the SAM waxy maize starch market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and others. The food and beverages segment registered the largest market share in 2022.



Based on country, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM. Rest of SAM dominated the market share in 2022.



AGRANA Beteiligungs AG; Cargill, Incorporated; Manildra Group; Roquette Frères; Sinofi Ingredients; Tate & Lyle PLC; and Tokai Denpun Co., Ltd. are the leading companies operating in waxy maize starch market in the region.

