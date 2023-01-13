The SAM turbo trainers market is expected to grow from US$ 12.69 million in 2022 to US$ 15.29 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2028

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Turbo Trainers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product Type and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380610/?utm_source=GNW

The COVID-19 pandemic further underlined the importance of health and fitness in the last two years.



Sedentary work culture leads to many health ailments, and people are unable to join gyms and fitness clubs due to their busy schedules, which is driving the trend of home workouts such as indoor cycling.Regular cycling can increase cardiovascular fitness, enhance muscle strength and flexibility, improve joint mobility, decrease stress levels, correct posture, and coordination, strengthen bones, decrease body fat levels, prevent various diseases, and reduce anxiety and depression.



Indoor cycling equipment may help users meet their daily physical activity requirements without stepping out of their homes.Turbo trainers can be used for indoor cycling; their features such as easy availability and cost-effectiveness, and the ability to put less strain on the spine and lower body make turbo trainers suitable equipment for indoor cycling.



Thus, the growing popularity of indoor cycling is likely to provide notable growth opportunities for the turbo trainers market players in the coming years.



Market Overview



The market for turbo trainers is expected to grow at average speed across SAM region in coming years.The COVID-19 pandemic triggered health awareness among the public to boost their immune systems and physical fitness; however, the imposition of lockdown resulted in the shutdown of gyms, enforcing the shift from gym workouts to home workouts.



The increasing demand for turbo trainers owing to the surge in home workouts has significantly boosted the growth of the turbo trainers market in SAM.The growing fitness culture, along with increasing fitness awareness, is influencing the adoption of turbo trainers.



Also, working professionals find it convenient to work out at home depending on their work schedule, which has increased the demand for home fitness equipment, hence providing lucrative opportunities to the turbo trainers market players.Further, the rising prevalence of obesity across major countries in the region is encouraging people to maintain their physical health, and turbo trainers are offering the facility to improve it in their homes.



This factor is also boosting the demand for turbo trainers across the region.



SAM Turbo Trainers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



SAM Turbo Trainers Market Segmentation



The SAM turbo trainers market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and country.



Based on product type, the SAM turbo trainers market is bifurcated into regular trainers and smart trainers. The smart trainers segment held a larger market share in 2022.



Based on distribution channel, the SAM turbo trainers market is segmented into specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2022.



Based on country, the SAM turbo trainers market has been categorized into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SAM. Our regional analysis states that rest of SAM dominated the market share in 2022.



Elite; Garmin Ltd.; Jetblack Cycling; Kurt Manufacturing; Minoura Co. Ltd.; Nautilus, Inc.; Saris; Technogym SpA; Wahoo Fitness; and Wattbike Ltd. are the leading companies operating in the SAM turbo trainers market.

