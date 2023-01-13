JetASAP Releases Q4 2022 & Mid-January 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JetASAP , the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace, today announces their latest charter activity report and average market pricing. Entering the New Year, JetASAP fliers experienced an overall 4% decrease in charter rates in the first weeks of January as the industry comes out of holiday peak season travel. This trend can be seen over all classes of jet aircraft following an overall increase from November to December in which rates increased an average of 2.6%, except heavy jets, which showed a 7% decrease during the same period.

Broken down by category, January quotes revealed light jet pricing decreased by 6%, while mid jet pricing decreased by 5% and heavy jets decreased by 4%. The most surprising change occurred in the super mid class, which decreased by 16%. Turbo props were the exception, where pricing remained relatively unchanged after increasing 9% from November to December.

Pricing data is based on 2,830 live operator-generated quotes received by fliers during the period. Since its inception in 2020, the company has been able to accumulate and share valuable charter rate data.

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows fliers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. By connecting fliers directly with aircraft operators, clients are able to receive live quotes from operators’ sales teams that are ready to book. JetASAP clients receive an average of seven quotes per trip request and may begin receiving quotes within minutes from the request.

About JetASAP

JetASAP provides subscribers with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights, commission free. These charter tools include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE intelligent cost estimate tool; exclusive partner services at discounted rates, such as Charter Flight Support’s aircraft coverage and support when a booked aircraft becomes unavailable due to a mechanical issue; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and the ability to search and book 2,000+ daily trip deals in their live operator availability feature, which includes empty-legs, one-ways, must-move flights and transient aircraft. This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

