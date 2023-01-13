The truck bedliners market in South America is expected to grow from US$ 21.02 million in 2022 to US$ 22.32 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.0% from 2022 to 2028

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Truck Bedliners Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis – by Type and Material" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380609/?utm_source=GNW





The truck bedliners provide traction to the truck bed, helping to securely hold the cargo and prevent it from damage.It also provides long-lasting protection against rust and weathering.



As a result, companies are severely working on making bedliners mandatory accessories during the sales of trucks.For instance, in January 2021, LINE-X, manufacturer of high-performance protective coatings and automotive accessories, launched a program with International Truck, the commercial truck brand of Navistar International Corporation.



The program allows International Truck Dealers to use LINE-X’s protective coatings to enhance protection and extend the life of their prestigious truck models, giving drivers superior protection and longer-lasting trucks on the road. It will be available on the MV & HV series later this year. As the truck market continues to improve in terms of quality and comfort, the demand for truck bedliners is propelling. Furthermore, spray-on bedliners are durable and reliable, so they can be used to protect other fenders and rear bumpers. The bedliners are an attractive alternative for truck enthusiasts due to their customizable design and execution, contributing to their growing use. The bedliner coating on the exteriors of vehicles provides better protection and avoids damage in harsh weather conditions. Therefore, the demand for exterior cladding is increasing.



Market Overview



The South America truck industry, heavily reliant on imports and exports for revenue, experienced a financial setback due to imposition of ban on international travel.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this cash inflow was suspended.



With the upliftment of lockdown, the truck industry aims to recover and achieve greater sustainability.Moreover, the South America truck bedliners market players are collaborating to increase their share in the market.



For instance, the Brazilian Antitrust Authority approved the formation of a joint venture between Fras-le, a manufacturer of friction material products, and Federal-Mogul Motor parts, a global manufacturer and distributor of quality truck parts, on December 7, 2017.The joint venture will focus on manufacturing and distributing premium heavy-duty products to original equipment truck manufacturers and aftermarket customers in the light truck market in Brazil.



The JURID do Brasil Sistema’s Automotive’s Ltd. joint venture started its operations on January 8, 2018. Fras-le will hold ~80% of the company, while Federal-Mogul motor parts will own 19.9%. Hence, such mergers and acquisitions are likely to boost the market growth in the region.



South America Truck bedliners Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



South America Truck bedliners market Segmentation



The South America truck bedliners market is segmented on the basis of type, material, and country.Based on type, the market is segmented into drop-in bedliners, spray-on bedliners, and others.



The drop-in bedliners segment held the largest market share in 2022.



Based on material, the market is segmented into polyurethane, aluminium carpet, and others .The polyurethane segment held the largest market share in 2022.



Based on country, the market is segmented into the Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America.The Brazil dominated the market share in 2022.



SPEEDLINER; Rhino Linings Corporation; Ultimate Linings; and Truck Hero, Inc. are the leading companies operating in the South America truck bedliners market.

