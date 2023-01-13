The Global Surgical Sutures Market is forecast to grow by $1102.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Sutures Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05126605/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the surgical sutures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in volume of surgeries, growing demand for natural and antimicrobial coating surgical sutures, and the growing popularity of single-use and automated suturing devices.



The surgical sutures market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Absorbable surgical sutures

• Non-absorbable surgical sutures

• Suture-assist devices



By End-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of smart sutures as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical sutures market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements or improvements in suture-assist devices and the growing focus on emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the surgical sutures market covers the following areas:

• Surgical sutures market sizing

• Surgical sutures market forecast

• Surgical sutures market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical sutures market vendors that include B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., DemeTECH Corp., GPC Medical Ltd., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Internacional Farmaceutica SA de CV, Johnson and Johnson, Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Lux Sutures AS, Medtronic Plc, Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd., Peters Surgical, Smith and Nephew plc, Surgical Specialties Corp., Sutcon Sutures, Teleflex Inc., Theragenics Corp., and Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. Also, the surgical sutures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

