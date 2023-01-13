The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market is forecast to grow by $1733.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.22% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112223/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the remote patient monitoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost benefits of remote patient monitoring, emergence of digital healthcare services and healthcare 4.0, and need for healthcare facility in remote areas.



The remote patient monitoring market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Vital signs

• Implantable



By End-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Home care



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the IoT in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the remote patient monitoring market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of m-health and the evolution of connected healthcare technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the remote patient monitoring market covers the following areas:

• Remote patient monitoring market sizing

• Remote patient monitoring market forecast

• Remote patient monitoring market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading remote patient monitoring market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Advantech Co. Ltd., Alten SA, Boston Scientific Corp., Caretaker Medical NA, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, MphRx Inc., Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., OMRON Corp., OSI Systems Inc., OSP Labs, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Siemens AG, Smiths Group Plc, and General Electric Co. Also, the remote patient monitoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

