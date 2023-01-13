Butanol Market to Reach $15B by 2030 Driven by Growing Demand for Paints and Green Fuels

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox's recent report on the global butanol market highlights the following key points.



Butanol Market Overview

The global butanol market is expected to rise from $11.6B in 2022 to $15B by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for butanol from the paints & coatings industry and increasing popularity of butanol and bio-butanol as a fuel and solvent.

View a sample report online

Butanol is a four-carbon alcohol with a wide range of applications in solvents, paints & coatings, fuel additive in gasoline and diesel, and other industries. The increase in demand for butanol from various end-use industries is the key factor driving the growth of the global butanol market.

However, the high cost of production and strict environmental regulations are some of the major challenges restraining the market growth. Moreover, the rise in demand for bio-based butanol as an alternative to fossil-based butanol is expected to provide new opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for butanol, followed by North America and Europe . The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand from China and India . China is the leading consumer of butanol in the world, followed by the United States.

Butanol's Potential Uses and Market Challenges

Butanol has several attractive properties that make it a promising candidate for use as a biofuel. It has a higher energy density than ethanol, which means that more energy can be stored in a given volume of butanol fuel. Butanol also has a higher octane rating than gasoline, which makes it less likely to cause engine knock. Additionally, butanol produces less carbon dioxide when burned than gasoline, making it a more environmentally friendly fuel option.

Despite its promising potential, there are several challenges that need to be addressed before butanol can become widely used as a biofuel. One challenge is the high cost of production and competition from other chemicals, such as propanol and ethanol . Propanol and ethanol are cheaper to produce than butanol, and they have a wider range of applications.

Additionally, butanol's high octane rating means that it can damage engines that are not designed to run on high-octane fuels. Finally, butanol can react with water to form an acidic compound, which may corrode engine components.

Butanol also faces regulatory hurdles in some countries. For example, in the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not yet registered butanol for use as a fuel additive. These challenges must be addressed in order for the global butanol market to grow.

Butanol prices have been on the rise in recent years, driven by strong demand from the paints and coatings industry. Butanol is a key ingredient in many paint formulations, and its price volatility has put pressure on paint manufacturers' margins. In response, some manufacturers have switched to using butyl acetate or other solvents as a partial substitute for butanol. This could hamper butanol market growth.

The production of butanol requires the use of sophisticated equipment and technology, which makes it difficult to set up manufacturing facilities in developing countries. In addition, butanol is a flammable liquid, which makes it difficult to transport and handle. These factors are expected to challenge the growth of the global butanol market in the coming years.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, INEOS Group AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Royal Dutch Shell plc., SABIC, Total SA.

Sources

World - Butanol - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Butanol - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia - Butanol - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights