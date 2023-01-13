CMO to leave HMS Networks AB (publ)

English Swedish

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Anders Hansson, has today decided to leave HMS Networks for new challenges outside the company.



“Anders Hansson started at HMS in 2000 and has been our CMO since 2017. He has been a valued member of the HMS Networks Corporate Management Team. I want to thank Anders for his great contributions to the development of HMS and wish him all the best for the future.”, says Staffan Dahlström, President and CEO.”

Anders Hansson will stay with HMS during a 6-month notice period starting today.





For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983









