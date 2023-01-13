New to The Street / Newsmax TV Airs Episode #426, Six Corporate Interviews, Broadcast Saturday, January 14, 2022, 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the air of its national syndicated show this Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.



New to The Street's 426th TV episode line-up, features the following six (6) Corporate interviews:

1). Cybersecurity - Zerify, Inc’s. (OTCQB: ZRFY) ($ZRFY) interviews Mr. Mark Kay, CEO, and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President.

2). Private Equity - Frank Song’s, Private Equity Investor, interview.



3). Neuroacoustic Software -NuCalm’s® interview with Jim Poole, President/CEO.

4). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Ecology Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, Founder, President, and CEO.

6). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®).

Mark Kay, CEO, and George Waller, Executive Vice-President of Zerify, Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY) ($ZRFY), join New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio to talk about the Company. Zerify, Inc. is a cybersecurity solutions provider with products to protect against cyber theft and cybersecurity breaches for individuals, businesses, and governmental agencies. George talks about the Company's press releases introducing new clients in the music, aerospace, and health/wellness industries, each with their unique business model and a must-needed solution for cybersecurity threats. Governmental mandates require its aerospace and health/wellness clients to have compliant cybersecurity platforms to meet or exceed governmental requirements. The music recording label client is using Zerify's "Zero-Trust" product to enhance the content offering to its 1/2 million fan base and secure themselves from being hacked to steal data. Mark informs viewers that ZRFY expects 2023 to be a great year for business operations, anticipating closing more large and small clients. Management is actively looking for more investors, and on January 20, 2023, Zerify, Inc. will stream a virtual shareholder meeting using the "Zero-Trust" video conferencing platform. Throughout 2023, viewers will hear more from Zerify and its operational status. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Zerify, Inc. - https://www.zerify.com/.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, TV Host Jane King from New to The Street talks with Frank Song, Private Equity Investor. With a successful story from homelessness to an eight-figure net worth, Frank passionately tells his life story. Forbes Magazine published an article: "From Walmart to Wall Street: Frank Song's Eight-Figure Business Journey" (Published: April 15, 2021) which foretold his struggles, ambitions, and success. A book about Frank's career and life story is forthcoming, and perhaps a movie in the future. When you have absolutely nothing, Frank explains to his positivity to viewers that when you have no fear in failing, you have nothing else but to go upwardly. Yes, David tells viewers that his story is somewhat like another successful Wall Street professional's story, Chris Gardner, who was homeless and impoverished. The movie, "The Pursuit of Happyness," based on Gardner's book, inspired Frank on his journey to success. Frank's investment successes are a focus on fundamentals with a traditional mindset, looking at investment ideas that make sense to him. He used a cliché, “Prince for life is better than a King for a Month,” meaning he works methodically with the expectation for the best possible long-term investment outcomes. Frank wants to help as many people as possible overcome their limitations; if he can, they can. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Frank Song's website - https://franksong.com/.

New to The Street’s TV Jane King interviews Jim Poole, President/CEO at NuCalm®. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Jim talks about the Company's patented, clinically proven neuroscience technology that addresses brain circuitry. The neuroacoustic software technology platforms reduce stress, improve sleep, and increase performance. Jim explains the science behind NuCalm, and how Dr. Blake Holloway discovered and developed the neuroacoustical sound wave technology after many years of research. Using alpha and theta transmissions, played through music on a headset, end-users enjoy improvements in sleep and reduce stress. Until now, the cost was too high for most to enjoy the platforms. The Company worked diligently to change its FDA designation from a medical device to a consumer product, a successful change that now makes the application available to many. From 2009 to 2015, the Company had about 9,000 clients. But now, with the new designation, the Company has over 91,000 clients and growing. Military personnel, sports stars, doctors, and others enjoy the NuCalm, which is simple and affordable. For a non-drug related solution to stress, sleep, and other performance issues, clinical studies prove NuCalm works to change the brain waves frequencies for positive outcomes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuCalm® - https://nucalm.com/.

Mr. Alain Ghiai's, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), is on a video conference interview with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King to talk about Company's secure and private e-communication platforms. Jane talks about the recent spike in email phishing campaigns, and Alain states that these email attacks are not going away anytime soon. The phishing attacks are up about 61% in 2022 and expect these attacks to continue upwardly. A harmful email is sent to a recipient using a hacked email account or an email that looks similar, the recipient opens the email, and malware and other viruses are now on the computer system. Recently, 500 million hacked WhatsApp users' information looks to be available for sale on the "Dark Web." There is no change, the Big Tech open platforms are vulnerable, and hacked data is sold and resold. Using Sekur's subscription-based solutions can ensure individuals, businesses, and governmental agencies that e-communications transmission remain private and secure. SekurMail/SekurMessenger with SekurSend/SekurReply and "Chat-by-Invite" features available on iOS and Android can give end-users a secure, encrypted communication platform with self-destruct timers. Sekur.com offers a one-week free trial; if an end-user would like to subscribe, rates are very reasonable. Alain offers PROMO CODE: SEKUR25, which gives 25% off monthly and yearly subscription rates. End-users who choose a 1-year subscription get an additional two months free. Sekur uses no 3rd party technology providers, never asks for phone numbers, does no data mining, never sells data, and controls/owns its servers in Switzerland, a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's interviews with The Sustainable Green Team's (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO. As a holding Company with many wholly owned subsidiaries, SGTM deploys and develops innovative solutions to mitigate tree waste and other byproducts. Tony talks to viewers about the Company listing its shares on the higher-tier platform on OTC Markets. The OTCQX is the highest possible trading tier available and provides the investment community with more transparencies to make investment decisions. Recently, the Company held in Orlando, Florida its first ever “Global Mission” symposium in December 2022. A clip shows a room-full of like-minded professional individuals determined to make an ecological difference on Earth, utilizing current and new technologies to improve soils, agricultural initiatives, and water conservations. Several attendees spoke about what they plan on doing to assist SGTM in their corporate goal to create more green reusable products and help the planet as whole idea. In 2022, the Company entered a collaboration with an Australian company, VRM BioLogik Group, which developed a product that creates water from organics. SGTM's management will continue aggressively seeking partnerships with like-minded individuals and entities to find more environmentally sustainable solutions and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

New to the Street TV airs its “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Ana talks to Alain about her recent experience check-in at the CES Trade show in Las Vegas, NV. The CES Show is one of the largest tech trade shows, and they wanted her to use WhatsApp to send them a copy of her driver’s license. WhatsApp has had problems with hack issues, with about 500 million of its users’ data hacked and stolen. Ana told Alain that she used her SekurMail account to send the necessary credentials to the show’s administrators, bypassing the Big Tech open-source platform. Alain told viewers that anyone who use open-source platforms to send private and sensitive data could become a hacker’s target. Many hacked and stolen data is often found on the “Dark Web” for sale. If you are sending private and secure information, the best idea is to subscriber to one of Sekur’s encrypted platforms; available for individuals, businesses, and governmental agencies. Alain recommends viewers learn more about Sekur products by going to the video tutorials on the Company’s website - https://sekur.com/en/tutorials. The Company offers a 1-week free trial, and a PROMO CODE: SEKUR25 for 25% off monthly and yearly subscriptions. Users who decided to go for a full-year subscription get additional savings because they enjoy two months free when signing-up. Sekur Private Data doesn't use any Big Tech open-source platforms and never data mine or use 3rd party providers. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland, a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com.

About Zerify, Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY) ($ZRFY):

Zerify, Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY) ($ ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The Company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies through powerful multi-factor "out-of-band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones, and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections - https://www.zerify.com/.

About Frank Song, Private Equity Investor:

Frank Song is currently managing $100 million in committed capital to pursue buyouts of, partnerships with, and/or building highly profitable businesses in unsexy markets. Frank increases enterprise value by implementing a significant, sustainable competitive advantage in businesses. Frank looks to increase operating sophistication, pursuing strategic acquisitions or partnerships to create a national oligopoly or local/regional monopoly dynamic, implementing technology advantages, and improving performance marketing returns. Additionally, Frank currently works as a confidential advisor to businesses with at least $10 million in revenue and advises politicians in implementing an art of war campaign in their markets or campaigns to defeat competitors who are larger or better resourced. Previously, Frank worked at Accel-KKR, one of the top private equity funds (based on returns), where he helped manage the $4.0 billion fund by completing buyouts and growth equity investments for $100 million – $1 billion technology companies - https://franksong.com/.

About Nucalm®:

NuCalm® is the world's only patented neuroscience technology with clinical results to resolve stress – without drugs. NuCalm induces parasympathetic nervous system dominance and suspends the body in a state of restoration and recovery. It consists of a simple-to-use three-part system, NuCalm biosignal processing disc, NuCalm's patented neuroacoustic software and NuCalm eye mask. NuCalm has been a leader in health technology by providing access to an all-natural, safe, reliable, and easy to use platform that allows users to change their mental state on demand, from the deepest moments of sleep to the highest feelings of focused intensity. The NuCalm neuroacoustic software presents varying frequencies, embedded within instrumental music and soundscapes, in a nonlinear and binaural fashion to the brain to create auditory evoked potentials in the alpha (~8-12Hz) or theta (~4-8Hz) brain wave range and sustain them over a long period. NuCalm's patented software oscillates brain wave function between deep relaxation and recovery and guides the brain to alpha and theta zones, the point of deep relaxation and recovery - https://nucalm.com/.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com, and approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

