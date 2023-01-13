The Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market is forecast to grow by $42593.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961932/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ports and terminal operations market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of containerization, increase in regional trade, and increase in the use of IoT solutions.



The ports and terminal operations market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food transportation

• Steel transportation

• Coal transportation

• Others



By Service

• Stevedoring

• Cargo handling and transportation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the automation of port operations as one of the prime reasons driving the ports and terminal operations market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in investment in port infrastructure and increase in M&A activities for achieving economies of scale will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ports and terminal operations market covers the following areas:

• Ports and terminal operations market sizing

• Ports and terminal operations market forecast

• Ports and terminal operations market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ports and terminal operations market vendors that include AP Moller Maersk AS, APM Terminals, Asian Terminals Inc, China Merchants Port Holdings Co.Ltd., COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., DP World, EUROKAI GmbH and Co. KGaA, Global Ports Investments plc, Gulftainer Co. Ltd., Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd., International Container Terminal Services Inc., Klaipedos Smelte, Ports America Inc., PSA International Pte Ltd., PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III, Shanghai International Port (Group) Co. Ltd., Sociedad Matriz SAAM SA, Terminal Investment Ltd. Sarl, Yilport Holding Inc., and Yusen Terminals LLC. Also, the ports and terminal operations market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

