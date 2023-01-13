Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trichloroacetic Acid Peels (TCA) Market Size

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Trichloroacetic Acid Peels (TCA) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028 and accounted for a market share of USD 273.7 million in 2022.

Chemical peels help in several skin parameters like the elasticity of the skin, hydration, as well as melanin index, and erythema index. Due to several advantages of TCA peels, the market is estimated to grow further during the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the ageing skin segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global trichloroacetic acid peels (TCA) market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals' segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global trichloroacetic acid peels (TCA) market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Roche, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Inc., Galderma S.A, Sinclair Pharma, Glytone, Image Skincare, Proderma Light, and Medy Tox, among others are some of the key players in the trichloroacetic acid peels (TCA) market





Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Ageing Skin

Hyperpigmentation

Scars

Dark Circles

Others





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics and Spas

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





