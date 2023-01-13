Scott Credit Union launches St. Louis Blues Credit Card

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis Blues fans will be able to “Fan Out” with the new Blues Credit Card from Scott Credit Union.

The new SCU Blues credit card has no annual fee, the same offers, low rates, and rewards as the existing eXtreme Visa® credit card and is available for both business and personal accounts.

Scott Credit Union has been a partner of the Blues since 2018. Part of the agreement includes naming rights to the Scott Credit Union Rinkside Club, along with the exclusive Blues Checking Account and Blues debit card already offered by SCU.

“We are excited to offer Blues fans a credit card that can show their team pride every time they open their wallets,” said Scott Credit Union President and CEO, Frank Padak. “The new card is a great testament to the partnership between our organizations. We are thrilled for the opportunity to offer a card that brings value in the form of low-interest rates and fan discounts.”

No annual fee

Low introductory Annual Percentage Rate (APR) – see website for details

10% off at STL Authentic (located inside Enterprise Center)*

25% off at STL Authentic the day after the Blues win*

Fans can look for Scott Credit Union Blues credit card advertisements online and around the ice at the Enterprise Center. They will also see St. Louis Blues alumni and broadcaster, Kelly Chase, featured in a television ad, “Fan Out,” that will air in the metro area beginning this week.

“Scott Credit Union is a tremendous partner for the Blues, providing valuable services for our fans and connecting them with our brand on a daily basis over the last five years,” said Steve Chapman, Blues EVP and Chief Revenue Officer. “Our fanbase is loyal, supports the organizations that support the Blues, and we are confident they will enjoy this new Blues credit card and all the perks that come with it.”

Padak added, “We are extremely proud to be a partner of the St. Louis Blues. Personally, as one of their biggest fans, I couldn’t be more pleased to offer a Blues credit card to our friends on both sides of the river.”

Representatives from Scott Credit Union will be at the Blues games on January 10 and January 16 to answer questions about and accept applications for the new Blues Credit Card. You may also apply online or stop by one of the 22 local branches to apply.

For details on the Blues Credit Card, visit www.scu.org/Blues.

*Discount cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Some exclusions apply. Card must be the form of payment to receive the retail discount.

Scott Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative. When someone opens an account at the credit union, they become a member and an owner. Because of its structure, Scott Credit Union has given back millions of dollars to members through a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate over the past 15 years.

Scott Credit Union currently has 25 locations; 22 locations in metro St. Louis including: Affton, MO; Ballpark Village in St. Louis, MO; Belleville, IL (two branches); Breese, IL; Collinsville, IL; Columbia, IL; Crestwood, MO; Edwardsville, IL (two branches); Fairview Heights, IL; Ferguson, MO; Highland, IL; Ladue, MO; Lebanon, IL; Mascoutah, IL; O’Fallon, IL; Trenton, IL; Troy, IL; Scott Air Force Base in Illinois; Waterloo, IL; and Wood River, IL; and three branches in the Chicago area in Evergreen Park, IL; Midlothian, IL; and at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

