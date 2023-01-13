The Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market is forecast to grow by $5694.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.68% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941130/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive connected car platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased focus of OEMs on the development of autonomous and connected vehicles, improved smartphone ecosystem to act as an enabler for autonomous and connected vehicles, and rise in the adoption of cloud technologies and IoT to reduce the capital expenditure.



The automotive connected car platform market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Infotainment services

• Telematics services



By Technology

• Integrated solution

• Embedded solutions

• Tethered solutions



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies rental companies adopting the connected car platform to attract customers as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive connected car platform market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of predictive driving through the contextual help function and big data platform provided by connected cars to push further developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive connected car platform market covers the following areas:

• Automotive connected car platform market sizing

• Automotive connected car platform market forecast

• Automotive connected car platform market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive connected car platform market vendors that include Airbiquity Inc., AppDirect Inc., AT and T Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., CloudMade, Connexion Telematics Ltd., GlobalLogic Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., Insurance and Mobility Solutions, Intellias group, KaaIoT Technologies LLC, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., NNG Software Developing and Commercial Llc., Otonomo Technologies Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and TomTom International BV. Also, the automotive connected car platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941130/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________