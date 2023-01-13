The Global Gel Documentation Systems Market is forecast to grow by $52.21 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.58% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gel Documentation Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941105/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gel documentation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in use of molecular biology techniques in clinical practice, rise in automation in the healthcare industry, and increasing healthcare expenditure.



The gel documentation systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Instruments

• Software

• Accessories



By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic centers

• Pharma and biotech companies

• Academic and research institutes



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising costs of clinical trials as one of the prime reasons driving the gel documentation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing patient awareness on the importance of early diagnosis and emergence of low-cost Chinese gel doc systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gel documentation systems market covers the following areas:

• Gel documentation systems market sizing

• Gel documentation systems market forecast

• Gel documentation systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gel documentation systems market vendors that include ATTO Corporation, Azure Biosystems Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Carestream Health Inc, Cleaver Scientific Ltd., Clinx Science Instruments Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Gel Co. Inc, General Electric Co., GOLD SIM International Group Co. Ltd., Isogen Life Science BV, LI COR Inc., Royal Bio Tech, SDI Group plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vilber Lourmat, VWR International LLC, and Wealtec Corp. Also, the gel documentation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

