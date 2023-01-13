The Global Online Apparel Retailing Market is forecast to grow by $220 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Apparel Retailing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921191/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the online apparel retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising popularity of digital payment system, rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, and growth in the e-commerce industry.



The online apparel retailing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Men apparel

• Women apparel

• Children apparel



By Product

• Upper wear apparel

• Bottom wear apparel

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the mobile commerce and network marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the online apparel retailing market growth during the next few years. Also, social media presence and increase in M&A activities and strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online apparel retailing market covers the following areas:

• Online apparel retailing market sizing

• Online apparel retailing market forecast

• Online apparel retailing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online apparel retailing market vendors that include adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, BANGGOOD TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Cotton On Group, Gap Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Giordano International Ltd., JD.com Inc., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, M. H. Alshaya Co. WLL, OTB Spa, Ralph Lauren Corp., SSENSE, Staples Inc., The Level Group S.r.l., and Walmart Inc.. Also, the online apparel retailing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921191/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________