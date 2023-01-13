The Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market is forecast to grow by $12041.8 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838953/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the supplementary cementitious materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in building and construction activities, supportive properties of silica fume, and use of fly ash promoted by the government in APAC.



The supplementary cementitious materials market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fly ash

• GBFS

• Silica fume



By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies environment-friendly cement technology as one of the prime reasons driving the supplementary cementitious materials market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of geopolymers and the use of silica fume in self-compacting concrete (SCC) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the supplementary cementitious materials market covers the following areas:

• Supplementary cementitious materials market sizing

• Supplementary cementitious materials market forecast

• Supplementary cementitious materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading supplementary cementitious materials market vendors that include ArcelorMittal SA, Argos Ltd., Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Boral Ltd., Carbon Enterprises Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, CR Minerals Co. LLC, CRH Plc, Diversified Minerals Inc., Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, Ferroglobe Plc, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Kryton International Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., Shanghai Building Materials Group Co. Ltd., Sika AG, and Tata Steel Ltd. Also, the supplementary cementitious materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

