The Global Bone Cement Market is forecast to grow by $449.08 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period

Our report on the bone cement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders due to rise in trauma cases, the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, and the increasing use of bone cement in interventional procedures.



The bone cement market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Antibiotic-loaded bone cement

• Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory surgery centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement as one of the prime reasons driving the bone cement market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of bone cement in dentistry and trauma and the high prevalence of osteoporosis will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bone cement market covers the following areas:

• Bone cement market sizing

• Bone cement market forecast

• Bone cement market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bone cement market vendors that include aap Implantate AG, Alphatec Holdings Inc., Colfax Corp., EVOLUTIS SAS, Exactech Inc., G21 Srl, Globus Medical Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Kyeron, Medacta International SA, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Synimed Synergie Ingenierie Medicale SARL, Tecres Spa, TEKNIMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. Also, the bone cement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

