Half-year liquidity contract statement for Vranken Pommery Monopole : 31.12.2022

| Source: VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

Reims Cedex 2, FRANCE

Vranken Pommery Monopole

Public limited company with a capital of € 134 056 275
Registered office: 5, place Général Gouraud - BP 1049 - 51689 REIMS Cedex 2 348 494 915 R.C.S. on the Reims Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Vranken Pommery Monopole

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Vranken Pommery Monopole and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

  • 14,744 shares

-    € 95,783.92

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 202
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 223
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 11,421 shares for € 189,626.11
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 11,198 shares for € 188,660.08

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:
  • 14,521 shares

-    € 96,647.50

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 299
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 288
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 19,351 shares for € 343,718.53
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 19,023 shares for € 341,053.36
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
  • 17,993 shares

-    € 30,423.40

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o


 Buy Side Sell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTrade volume in EUR Number of executionsNumber of sharesTrade volume in EUR
Total20211 421189 626.11 22311 198188 660.08
01/07/202243015,162.15 1117.25
04/07/2022--- 351882.30
05/07/202221111,898.10 6991,712.70
06/07/2022--- 41502,610.00
08/07/2022--- 23005,145.00
11/07/2022--- 41552,697.00
12/07/202231502,565.00 ---
13/07/2022--- 31472,543.10
14/07/2022--- 1351.90
15/07/20221117.15 1117.15
19/07/20221117.15 1117.15
20/07/2022--- 674513,112.00
21/07/202242614,530.96 1117.55
22/07/202242223,820.62 2588.30
25/07/2022--- 81152,035.50
26/07/2022--- 21813,218.18
27/07/20221117.50 ---
28/07/2022250875.00 1117.65
01/08/202244006,960.00 ---
02/08/202221512,597.20 ---
03/08/20221117.40 1117.40
04/08/20221117.50 51001,750.00
05/08/20223841,453.20 2235.20
08/08/20221117.45 33005,295.00
09/08/202271502,625.00 ---
10/08/202221502,610.00 11502,640.00
11/08/20222661,141.80 ---
16/08/202231502,595.00 ---
17/08/20221117.30 213226.07
18/08/20221117.25 1117.25
19/08/202211492,562.80 1117.40
22/08/202211502,580.00 11502,595.00
23/08/202211192,034.90 ---
24/08/20221117.10 103486,009.96
25/08/202231502,565.00 2469.04
26/08/202233005,115.00 52454,223.80
29/08/2022--- 2352.20
30/08/202221512,567.00 1117.30
31/08/2022--- 1469.20
01/09/202211502,535.00 ---
02/09/2022--- 11462,525.80
06/09/2022--- 52273,963.42
07/09/202211502,580.00 ---
08/09/2022--- 111192.50
09/09/202221161,995.20 11502,640.00
12/09/202243345,701.38 ---
13/09/202221512,551.90 1117.10
14/09/202243005,070.00 ---
15/09/2022--- 62133,606.09
16/09/2022--- 1871,479.00
19/09/202221612,719.29 ---


 Buy Side Sell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTrade volume in EUR Number of executionsNumber of sharesTrade volume in EUR
Total20211 421189 626.11 22311 198188 660.08
20/09/202265909,823.50 1116.95
21/09/2022--- 53005,025.00
22/09/202283425,619.06 ---
23/09/202253796,139.80 1116.35
26/09/202264807,636.80 ---
27/09/20221115.80 44517,261.10
28/09/202232103,353.70 ---
29/09/20221116.15 1116.15
30/09/20221116.05 1116.05
04/10/20221116.05 53014,891.25
05/10/20221116.05 101,20220,133.50
06/10/202211502,400.00 ---
07/10/202241512,416.00 1116.05
13/10/20226911,446.90 1115.95
14/10/2022444699.60 62453,929.80
18/10/202274226,692.92 21512,416.00
19/10/2022230477.00 21001,600.00
21/10/2022--- 1116.00
24/10/2022--- 11492,384.00
26/10/2022156890.40 ---
27/10/20221641,017.60 ---
28/10/202221051,659.00 1115.85
31/10/2022348753.60 ---
01/11/20221115.85 94627,424.34
02/11/2022--- 31963,253.60
03/11/20221116.40 1116.40
07/11/2022--- 759910,063.20
09/11/202231512,506.60 1116.80
10/11/202221502,475.00 ---
11/11/20221116.75 1116.75
14/11/2022--- 1233.60
15/11/20221116.75 41131,898.40
16/11/2022--- 336604.80
18/11/20221116.70 42313,894.66
21/11/202211502,505.00 220338.00
22/11/2022116265.60 121357.00
24/11/20221116.90 2781,326.00
28/11/2022--- 52534,326.30
29/11/202232854,762.35 1116.90
01/12/202223004,965.00 ---
02/12/2022121,20019,392.00 ---
05/12/2022--- 53004,830.00
06/12/2022--- 21502,445.00
07/12/20221116.20 1116.20
08/12/2022--- 119311.60
09/12/2022--- 21312,148.40
14/12/202243004,845.00 ---
15/12/202233004,815.00 ---
16/12/202254006,396.00 ---
19/12/2022--- 53215,238.72
20/12/2022--- 51522,497.36
         


 Buy Side Sell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTrade volume in EUR Number of executionsNumber of sharesTrade volume in EUR
Total20211 421189 626.11 22311 198188 660.08
21/12/20222348.60 42484,106.88
22/12/2022116259.20 11001,645.00
23/12/202251392,275.43 53415,650.37
27/12/2022--- 11502,520.00
28/12/202221011,666.50 1116.50
29/12/2022559979.40 22484,235.84
30/12/2022241680.60 ---

Attachment


Attachments

00639600402_Vranken Pommery Monopole_Bilan_semestriel_20221231_EN