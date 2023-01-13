Half-year liquidity contract statement for Vranken Pommery Monopole : 31.12.2022

Vranken Pommery Monopole
Public limited company with a capital of € 134 056 275
Registered office: 5, place Général Gouraud - BP 1049 - 51689 REIMS Cedex 2 348 494 915 R.C.S. on the Reims Trade and Companies Register
Paris, January 1st 2023
Half-year liquidity contract statement for Vranken Pommery Monopole
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Vranken Pommery Monopole and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:
- 14,744 shares
- € 95,783.92
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 202
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 223
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 11,421 shares for € 189,626.11
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 11,198 shares for € 188,660.08
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 14,521 shares
- € 96,647.50
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 299
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 288
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 19,351 shares for € 343,718.53
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 19,023 shares for € 341,053.36
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 17,993 shares
- € 30,423.40
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Trade volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Trade volume in EUR
|Total
|202
|11 421
|189 626.11
|223
|11 198
|188 660.08
|01/07/2022
|4
|301
|5,162.15
|1
|1
|17.25
|04/07/2022
|-
|-
|-
|3
|51
|882.30
|05/07/2022
|2
|111
|1,898.10
|6
|99
|1,712.70
|06/07/2022
|-
|-
|-
|4
|150
|2,610.00
|08/07/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|300
|5,145.00
|11/07/2022
|-
|-
|-
|4
|155
|2,697.00
|12/07/2022
|3
|150
|2,565.00
|-
|-
|-
|13/07/2022
|-
|-
|-
|3
|147
|2,543.10
|14/07/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|3
|51.90
|15/07/2022
|1
|1
|17.15
|1
|1
|17.15
|19/07/2022
|1
|1
|17.15
|1
|1
|17.15
|20/07/2022
|-
|-
|-
|6
|745
|13,112.00
|21/07/2022
|4
|261
|4,530.96
|1
|1
|17.55
|22/07/2022
|4
|222
|3,820.62
|2
|5
|88.30
|25/07/2022
|-
|-
|-
|8
|115
|2,035.50
|26/07/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|181
|3,218.18
|27/07/2022
|1
|1
|17.50
|-
|-
|-
|28/07/2022
|2
|50
|875.00
|1
|1
|17.65
|01/08/2022
|4
|400
|6,960.00
|-
|-
|-
|02/08/2022
|2
|151
|2,597.20
|-
|-
|-
|03/08/2022
|1
|1
|17.40
|1
|1
|17.40
|04/08/2022
|1
|1
|17.50
|5
|100
|1,750.00
|05/08/2022
|3
|84
|1,453.20
|2
|2
|35.20
|08/08/2022
|1
|1
|17.45
|3
|300
|5,295.00
|09/08/2022
|7
|150
|2,625.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/08/2022
|2
|150
|2,610.00
|1
|150
|2,640.00
|11/08/2022
|2
|66
|1,141.80
|-
|-
|-
|16/08/2022
|3
|150
|2,595.00
|-
|-
|-
|17/08/2022
|1
|1
|17.30
|2
|13
|226.07
|18/08/2022
|1
|1
|17.25
|1
|1
|17.25
|19/08/2022
|1
|149
|2,562.80
|1
|1
|17.40
|22/08/2022
|1
|150
|2,580.00
|1
|150
|2,595.00
|23/08/2022
|1
|119
|2,034.90
|-
|-
|-
|24/08/2022
|1
|1
|17.10
|10
|348
|6,009.96
|25/08/2022
|3
|150
|2,565.00
|2
|4
|69.04
|26/08/2022
|3
|300
|5,115.00
|5
|245
|4,223.80
|29/08/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|3
|52.20
|30/08/2022
|2
|151
|2,567.00
|1
|1
|17.30
|31/08/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|4
|69.20
|01/09/2022
|1
|150
|2,535.00
|-
|-
|-
|02/09/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|146
|2,525.80
|06/09/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|227
|3,963.42
|07/09/2022
|1
|150
|2,580.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/09/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|11
|192.50
|09/09/2022
|2
|116
|1,995.20
|1
|150
|2,640.00
|12/09/2022
|4
|334
|5,701.38
|-
|-
|-
|13/09/2022
|2
|151
|2,551.90
|1
|1
|17.10
|14/09/2022
|4
|300
|5,070.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/09/2022
|-
|-
|-
|6
|213
|3,606.09
|16/09/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|87
|1,479.00
|19/09/2022
|2
|161
|2,719.29
|-
|-
|-
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Trade volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Trade volume in EUR
|Total
|202
|11 421
|189 626.11
|223
|11 198
|188 660.08
|20/09/2022
|6
|590
|9,823.50
|1
|1
|16.95
|21/09/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|300
|5,025.00
|22/09/2022
|8
|342
|5,619.06
|-
|-
|-
|23/09/2022
|5
|379
|6,139.80
|1
|1
|16.35
|26/09/2022
|6
|480
|7,636.80
|-
|-
|-
|27/09/2022
|1
|1
|15.80
|4
|451
|7,261.10
|28/09/2022
|3
|210
|3,353.70
|-
|-
|-
|29/09/2022
|1
|1
|16.15
|1
|1
|16.15
|30/09/2022
|1
|1
|16.05
|1
|1
|16.05
|04/10/2022
|1
|1
|16.05
|5
|301
|4,891.25
|05/10/2022
|1
|1
|16.05
|10
|1,202
|20,133.50
|06/10/2022
|1
|150
|2,400.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/10/2022
|4
|151
|2,416.00
|1
|1
|16.05
|13/10/2022
|6
|91
|1,446.90
|1
|1
|15.95
|14/10/2022
|4
|44
|699.60
|6
|245
|3,929.80
|18/10/2022
|7
|422
|6,692.92
|2
|151
|2,416.00
|19/10/2022
|2
|30
|477.00
|2
|100
|1,600.00
|21/10/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|16.00
|24/10/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|149
|2,384.00
|26/10/2022
|1
|56
|890.40
|-
|-
|-
|27/10/2022
|1
|64
|1,017.60
|-
|-
|-
|28/10/2022
|2
|105
|1,659.00
|1
|1
|15.85
|31/10/2022
|3
|48
|753.60
|-
|-
|-
|01/11/2022
|1
|1
|15.85
|9
|462
|7,424.34
|02/11/2022
|-
|-
|-
|3
|196
|3,253.60
|03/11/2022
|1
|1
|16.40
|1
|1
|16.40
|07/11/2022
|-
|-
|-
|7
|599
|10,063.20
|09/11/2022
|3
|151
|2,506.60
|1
|1
|16.80
|10/11/2022
|2
|150
|2,475.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/11/2022
|1
|1
|16.75
|1
|1
|16.75
|14/11/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|2
|33.60
|15/11/2022
|1
|1
|16.75
|4
|113
|1,898.40
|16/11/2022
|-
|-
|-
|3
|36
|604.80
|18/11/2022
|1
|1
|16.70
|4
|231
|3,894.66
|21/11/2022
|1
|150
|2,505.00
|2
|20
|338.00
|22/11/2022
|1
|16
|265.60
|1
|21
|357.00
|24/11/2022
|1
|1
|16.90
|2
|78
|1,326.00
|28/11/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|253
|4,326.30
|29/11/2022
|3
|285
|4,762.35
|1
|1
|16.90
|01/12/2022
|2
|300
|4,965.00
|-
|-
|-
|02/12/2022
|12
|1,200
|19,392.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|300
|4,830.00
|06/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|150
|2,445.00
|07/12/2022
|1
|1
|16.20
|1
|1
|16.20
|08/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|19
|311.60
|09/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|131
|2,148.40
|14/12/2022
|4
|300
|4,845.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/12/2022
|3
|300
|4,815.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/12/2022
|5
|400
|6,396.00
|-
|-
|-
|19/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|321
|5,238.72
|20/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|152
|2,497.36
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Trade volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Trade volume in EUR
|Total
|202
|11 421
|189 626.11
|223
|11 198
|188 660.08
|21/12/2022
|2
|3
|48.60
|4
|248
|4,106.88
|22/12/2022
|1
|16
|259.20
|1
|100
|1,645.00
|23/12/2022
|5
|139
|2,275.43
|5
|341
|5,650.37
|27/12/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|150
|2,520.00
|28/12/2022
|2
|101
|1,666.50
|1
|1
|16.50
|29/12/2022
|5
|59
|979.40
|2
|248
|4,235.84
|30/12/2022
|2
|41
|680.60
|-
|-
|-
Attachment