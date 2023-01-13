Half-year liquidity contract statement for Vranken Pommery Monopole : 31.12.2022

French English

Vranken Pommery Monopole

Public limited company with a capital of € 134 056 275

Registered office: 5, place Général Gouraud - BP 1049 - 51689 REIMS Cedex 2 348 494 915 R.C.S. on the Reims Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Vranken Pommery Monopole

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Vranken Pommery Monopole and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

14,744 shares

- € 95,783.92

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 202

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 223

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 11,421 shares for € 189,626.11

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 11,198 shares for € 188,660.08

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

14,521 shares

- € 96,647.50

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 299

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 288

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 19,351 shares for € 343,718.53

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 19,023 shares for € 341,053.36

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

17,993 shares

- € 30,423.40

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Trade volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Trade volume in EUR Total 202 11 421 189 626.11 223 11 198 188 660.08 01/07/2022 4 301 5,162.15 1 1 17.25 04/07/2022 - - - 3 51 882.30 05/07/2022 2 111 1,898.10 6 99 1,712.70 06/07/2022 - - - 4 150 2,610.00 08/07/2022 - - - 2 300 5,145.00 11/07/2022 - - - 4 155 2,697.00 12/07/2022 3 150 2,565.00 - - - 13/07/2022 - - - 3 147 2,543.10 14/07/2022 - - - 1 3 51.90 15/07/2022 1 1 17.15 1 1 17.15 19/07/2022 1 1 17.15 1 1 17.15 20/07/2022 - - - 6 745 13,112.00 21/07/2022 4 261 4,530.96 1 1 17.55 22/07/2022 4 222 3,820.62 2 5 88.30 25/07/2022 - - - 8 115 2,035.50 26/07/2022 - - - 2 181 3,218.18 27/07/2022 1 1 17.50 - - - 28/07/2022 2 50 875.00 1 1 17.65 01/08/2022 4 400 6,960.00 - - - 02/08/2022 2 151 2,597.20 - - - 03/08/2022 1 1 17.40 1 1 17.40 04/08/2022 1 1 17.50 5 100 1,750.00 05/08/2022 3 84 1,453.20 2 2 35.20 08/08/2022 1 1 17.45 3 300 5,295.00 09/08/2022 7 150 2,625.00 - - - 10/08/2022 2 150 2,610.00 1 150 2,640.00 11/08/2022 2 66 1,141.80 - - - 16/08/2022 3 150 2,595.00 - - - 17/08/2022 1 1 17.30 2 13 226.07 18/08/2022 1 1 17.25 1 1 17.25 19/08/2022 1 149 2,562.80 1 1 17.40 22/08/2022 1 150 2,580.00 1 150 2,595.00 23/08/2022 1 119 2,034.90 - - - 24/08/2022 1 1 17.10 10 348 6,009.96 25/08/2022 3 150 2,565.00 2 4 69.04 26/08/2022 3 300 5,115.00 5 245 4,223.80 29/08/2022 - - - 2 3 52.20 30/08/2022 2 151 2,567.00 1 1 17.30 31/08/2022 - - - 1 4 69.20 01/09/2022 1 150 2,535.00 - - - 02/09/2022 - - - 1 146 2,525.80 06/09/2022 - - - 5 227 3,963.42 07/09/2022 1 150 2,580.00 - - - 08/09/2022 - - - 1 11 192.50 09/09/2022 2 116 1,995.20 1 150 2,640.00 12/09/2022 4 334 5,701.38 - - - 13/09/2022 2 151 2,551.90 1 1 17.10 14/09/2022 4 300 5,070.00 - - - 15/09/2022 - - - 6 213 3,606.09 16/09/2022 - - - 1 87 1,479.00 19/09/2022 2 161 2,719.29 - - -





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Trade volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Trade volume in EUR Total 202 11 421 189 626.11 223 11 198 188 660.08 20/09/2022 6 590 9,823.50 1 1 16.95 21/09/2022 - - - 5 300 5,025.00 22/09/2022 8 342 5,619.06 - - - 23/09/2022 5 379 6,139.80 1 1 16.35 26/09/2022 6 480 7,636.80 - - - 27/09/2022 1 1 15.80 4 451 7,261.10 28/09/2022 3 210 3,353.70 - - - 29/09/2022 1 1 16.15 1 1 16.15 30/09/2022 1 1 16.05 1 1 16.05 04/10/2022 1 1 16.05 5 301 4,891.25 05/10/2022 1 1 16.05 10 1,202 20,133.50 06/10/2022 1 150 2,400.00 - - - 07/10/2022 4 151 2,416.00 1 1 16.05 13/10/2022 6 91 1,446.90 1 1 15.95 14/10/2022 4 44 699.60 6 245 3,929.80 18/10/2022 7 422 6,692.92 2 151 2,416.00 19/10/2022 2 30 477.00 2 100 1,600.00 21/10/2022 - - - 1 1 16.00 24/10/2022 - - - 1 149 2,384.00 26/10/2022 1 56 890.40 - - - 27/10/2022 1 64 1,017.60 - - - 28/10/2022 2 105 1,659.00 1 1 15.85 31/10/2022 3 48 753.60 - - - 01/11/2022 1 1 15.85 9 462 7,424.34 02/11/2022 - - - 3 196 3,253.60 03/11/2022 1 1 16.40 1 1 16.40 07/11/2022 - - - 7 599 10,063.20 09/11/2022 3 151 2,506.60 1 1 16.80 10/11/2022 2 150 2,475.00 - - - 11/11/2022 1 1 16.75 1 1 16.75 14/11/2022 - - - 1 2 33.60 15/11/2022 1 1 16.75 4 113 1,898.40 16/11/2022 - - - 3 36 604.80 18/11/2022 1 1 16.70 4 231 3,894.66 21/11/2022 1 150 2,505.00 2 20 338.00 22/11/2022 1 16 265.60 1 21 357.00 24/11/2022 1 1 16.90 2 78 1,326.00 28/11/2022 - - - 5 253 4,326.30 29/11/2022 3 285 4,762.35 1 1 16.90 01/12/2022 2 300 4,965.00 - - - 02/12/2022 12 1,200 19,392.00 - - - 05/12/2022 - - - 5 300 4,830.00 06/12/2022 - - - 2 150 2,445.00 07/12/2022 1 1 16.20 1 1 16.20 08/12/2022 - - - 1 19 311.60 09/12/2022 - - - 2 131 2,148.40 14/12/2022 4 300 4,845.00 - - - 15/12/2022 3 300 4,815.00 - - - 16/12/2022 5 400 6,396.00 - - - 19/12/2022 - - - 5 321 5,238.72 20/12/2022 - - - 5 152 2,497.36





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Trade volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Trade volume in EUR Total 202 11 421 189 626.11 223 11 198 188 660.08 21/12/2022 2 3 48.60 4 248 4,106.88 22/12/2022 1 16 259.20 1 100 1,645.00 23/12/2022 5 139 2,275.43 5 341 5,650.37 27/12/2022 - - - 1 150 2,520.00 28/12/2022 2 101 1,666.50 1 1 16.50 29/12/2022 5 59 979.40 2 248 4,235.84 30/12/2022 2 41 680.60 - - -

