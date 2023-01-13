The Global Video Analytics Market is forecast to grow by $16,862.27 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 22.54% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Video Analytics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796635/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the video analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhanced decision-making capabilities of users, rising demand for improved security arrangements, and the requirement for reduced workforce and availability of filters.



The video analytics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Government sector

• Commercial sector

• Banking and financial services

• Traffic management sector

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for internet protocol (IP) cameras over analog cameras as one of the prime reasons driving the video analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising construction of smart cities and increasing adoption of saas-based video analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the video analytics market covers the following areas:

• Video analytics market sizing

• Video analytics market forecast

• Video analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading video analytics market vendors that include Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., Alarm.com, AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BriefCam Ltd., Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Genetec Inc., Gorilla Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd., Infinova, International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NICE Ltd., PureTech Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Verint Systems Inc., Viseum UK Group, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the video analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796635/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________