The Global Inverter Market is forecast to grow by $30136.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

Our report on the inverter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in wind energy consumption, increasing solar energy installation, and growing support from governments for solar energy projects.



The inverter market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Motor drive

• Renewable energy

• UPS



By Type

• On-grid

• Off-grid



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in demand for clean power as one of the prime reasons driving the inverter market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the deployment of microgrids and emphasis on green inverter technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the inverter market covers the following areas:

• Inverter market sizing

• Inverter market forecast

• Inverter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading inverter market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Altenergy Power System Inc., Danfoss AS, DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enphase Energy Inc., Fronius International GmbH, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Powerone Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzen Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Also, the inverter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

